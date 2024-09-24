South African billionaires regularly feature on billionaires' lists like Forbes' List of Billionaires and Richest Africans and Bloomberg Billionaires Index

These include X owner and the world's richest person Elon Musk, Johann Rupert, Patrice Motsepe and lesser-known billionaires

Briefly News compiled a list of the top billionaires from South Africa and how they amassed their vast wealth

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, covered current affairs relating to the economy, finance, banks, and state-owned enterprises during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Elon Musk, Patrick Soon-Shiong and Patrice Motsepe swim in money. Images: Jean Catuffe/GC Images, David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa has produced billionaires from different sectors, including media, mining, technology and retail. From the wealthiest man in the world to the richest man in Mzansi, Briefly News examined ten of Mzansi's billionaires.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest man, topping the Forbes Billionaires List and Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His net worth is a whopping $265 billion, which, when converted to SA currency, is R4,5 trillion. He earned his fortune from various tech companies like X, SpaceX, Tesla, and Starlink.

Johann Rupert

South Africa's richest man and one of Africa's wealthiest billionaires, Johann Rupert, has a net worth of R207 billion ($12 billion) in SA currency. He has shares in many businesses, including Richemont and Mediclinic, controlled by Remgro. He is ranked as the 178th wealthiest man on earth.

Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer, one of Africa's wealthiest people, is worth $11,4 billion, w117 billion in SA currency. He made his bank through De Beers Mining Company, which he was a CEO of for decades. He is the 217th wealthiest man on earth.

Ivan Glasenberg

Ivan Glasenberg's net worth of $10.3 billion (R178 billion) comes from his various business interests and his time as Glencore's CEO. A self-made billionaire, he is the 278th wealthiest man, according to Forbes.

Patrick Soon-Shiong

Little-known South African-born Patrick Soon-Shiong is the 469th wealthiest man according to Forbes' list of billionaires. He amassed his fortune in the medical, biotech, and startup sectors. He is the inventor of Abraxane, a drug used to treat lung, breast, and pancreatic cancer. He is worth $6.1 billion (R105 billion) and is Forbes' 469th richest man.

Patrice Motsepe

This list would not be complete without one of South Africa's favourite billionaires, Patrice Motsepe. The owner of Mamelodi Sundowns and African Rainbow Minerals, Motsepe's net worth is $2.7 billion (R46.7 billion), making him the 17th wealthiest man in Africa.

Rupert's wealth takes a knock

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Johan Rupert's wealth dropped by R70 billion in 90 days in 2023.

His luxury items company, Richemont, lost value because fewer people spent money on luxurious items due to the current economic climate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News