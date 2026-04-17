A man posted a TikTok video of the bizarre story of a job seeker who made a strange choice

The TikTok video shared by the businessman received attention on social media as people discussed why some cannot find jobs

Briefly News spoke to the entrepreneur after he posted the story about the job candidate who made the worst first impression possible

A man in a TikTok video told people about his recent experience trying to find someone to employ. The post gained attention on social media after he shared the reason why some people are not ideal for employment.

A man shared the odd experience with a job applicant. Image: @ezrarasethe

Source: TikTok

The gent posted some details about the incident with Briefly News. He also shared the complete opposite experience he had from the incident he described in the clip posted on 15 April 2026.

In a TikTok video by @ezrarasethe shared that he was left in disbelief after trying to interview someone, but they showed up dressed for sleep. Speaking to Briefly News, he said that the candidate wore full pyjamas for their virtual interview. He says the experience was disappointing, as he would have preferred if the candidate had postponed the meeting. He said disregard for small things is why some young people stay unemployed. Watch the video below:

In contrast, Ezra told Briefly News that the way another application did impressed him to get the job. He said they showed diligence when given a task to complete. After that, they made the extra effort to show up for a job interview, and later revealed they travelled hours from Limpopo for it. He said:

"We hired them immediately, and they have since proven to be one of the most promising talents in our company. Beyond qualifications, we look for professionalism, ownership, and hunger—especially in young people starting their careers. Those traits are often the biggest differentiator."

SA amazed by bizarre job interview

Online users felt that the story the man shared about the job candidate was astonishing. Read the comments below:

Online users discussed job interview etiquette. Image: Timo Miroscnichenko / Pexels

Source: UGC

mtshalifitness12 said:

"Hmmmm its one person, personal for me. When I go to an interview, I always dress my part, cut my hair and prepare. I have never done this."

SandyM said:

"The ones that are not serious about securing the jobs are the ones getting calls and the jobs. And then there are us who send out 20 job applications per day and get nothing😩😩😩 This life has no balance sana."

WS added:

"It's truly sad. I had instances where the candidate did not know anything about the company, not to mention the company name. You just can't make this up. I really wish agents and the government could introduce programs that can assist the youth with preparing for interviews."

Toh shared another perspective:

"I'm kinda concerned about that candidate. Hope she's okay, she's obviously going through something. Depression is real."

SmaletK added:

"2k asking for a job from a 1k ... Workreadiness programs need to be a prerequisite for 2ks... not online contact classes"

Karabo Cathy remarked:

"Some of us we are hungry for those opportunities."

Other Briefly News stories about unemployment

A TikTok video captured the moment a man's parents erupted in celebration because he has a job as a teacher.

South Africans were moved by a woman who shared her reaction to getting a job after more than 5 years of unemployment.

An unemployed man made headlines after his wife who won the lotto from years of struggling together.

Source: Briefly News