A University of Zululand graduate left Mzansi thoroughly impressed after sharing a TikTok post breaking down exactly what her graduation day cost her in May 2026.

Phiweh_leloh looking stunning on her graduation day. Images: Phiweh_leloh

Source: TikTok

Phiweh_leloh showed South Africans that looking polished at graduation does not have to drain your entire account. She walked the stage looking every bit the part, for under R4 000.

The young graduate shared the video on 19 May 2026 on her TikTok account. She captioned it with a cheeky warning about bankrupting yourself for a few seconds of walking on stage.

Her total spend came to R3,658, and she accounted for every single rand. The suit, shoes, bag and accessories cost her just over R800 combined.

Her hair was the biggest single expense at R1,050, but she did the customisation and installation herself. That alone saved her a significant chunk of money.

Nails, makeup and the graduation regalia, including courier, rounded out the rest of her budget. Her uncle stepped in as photographer, so that line item was a flat zero.

Smart moves, big results

South Africans routinely spend tens of thousands on graduation days. Phiweh_leloh’s approach cut through all of that noise. The 2026 UNIZULU graduation ceremonies ran from 11 to 15 May 2026 at the KwaZulu-Natal institution. Her ceremony fell within that same graduation season.

Mzansi flooded her comments with praise for keeping it real. Many said she proved that a little creativity goes a long way on a big day.

Watch the video below:

More about graduations

In another article, a proud husband was seen celebrating his wife’s big academic milestone in a touching moment.

A South African academic spared no expense on her graduation day and posted a detailed cost breakdown of her big day.

A young UKZN graduate who touched South Africans with her emotional graduation story has now received an outpouring of support.

Source: Briefly News