Jared Allen opens up about how YouTube has become a major source of income for him, and how he manages his taxes

He explains how he is taxed as a creator and how he managed to turn his life around and build a far more successful lifestyle

He now uses his experience to encourage others to get started, offering a way for beginners to learn his process step by step

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Jared shared how much he earns as a YouTuber. Image: @jaredallen.za

Source: Instagram

A South African content creator has revealed his latest YouTube earnings in an Instagram post shared on 29 April. Mzansi was in awe of the figures.

Jared Allen, an entrepreneur who teaches people how to build faceless YouTube channels, posted a screenshot showing that one of his channels generated $24,958.96 (over R400 000) over 28 days. He also shared a simple message encouraging other South Africans to start a YouTube channel as a potential life-changing opportunity.

"This isn’t luck. It’s a skill. And right now, it’s one of the biggest opportunities in the world."

Jared also revealed how he pays as little tax as possible. As a YouTuber, he does not pay personal income tax because he operates as a business owner. However, he says he is taxed at around 20%. He advised content creators earning income through social media:

"Set up a business, run your income and expenses through it properly, and make sure you claim everything you legally can. The goal isn’t to avoid tax, it’s to structure things smartly so you pay as little as possible legally."

He runs multiple faceless YouTube accounts. Image: @jaredallen.za

Source: Instagram

From broke to a multimillion-rand YouTube career

Jared Allen built multiple YouTube channels from scratch over five years. He was broke and unqualified when he first started, before his sport-focused content turned into a multimillion-rand business.

He says he now works with rights holders and has earned close to R10 million. He also uses his experience to teach beginners through his structured starter challenge.

Content creation is not for everyone

Success in content creation, according to online educator, it'smodernmillie.com, demands strong self-discipline and independence. A genuine passion for producing videos is also required, especially because getting a guaranteed income through social media creation remains unpredictable.

View Jared Allen's Instagram post below:

Viewers ask for the playbook

Despite this, people were still in awe at Jared's earnings. While some praised the creator, others asked him to teach them how to do it and wanted help getting started. This is what Mzansi said on Jared Allen's page:

erwinlinder said:

"Legend"

seddiey_mathatho wrote:

"Bra, can you please help me?"

hugo_0030 asked:

"How?"

khanyamtshixa also asked:

"Teach us, please."

thatotidu30 exclaimed:

"Actually easier than people think. Automated 🤔 WSC 🤔 free 🤔 just research."

siyambulelawilliams said:

"Say less."

gridwarx added:

"This is one of those hidden layers most skip over."

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Source: Briefly News