Sport Minister Gayton McKenzie has ordered a full investigation after Team SA athletes raised concerns in Ghana

Gold medallist Aiden Smith described problems involving food, blankets and accommodation facilities

South African officials say athletes’ immediate concerns were addressed after the complaints went viral

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Minister Gayton McKenzie orders a probe after SA athlete Aiden Smith reveals concerns about conditions in Ghana. Image: MinisterMcK/X, Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has ordered an investigation after South African athletes competing at the African Athletics Senior Championships in Ghana complained about accommodation and food conditions at the event.

The investigation was announced on Thursday, 14 May 2026, after videos and social media posts by South African shot put champion Aiden Smith gained widespread attention online.

Smith, who won gold for South Africa at the championships in Accra, claimed athletes were dealing with poor living conditions at the official accommodation venue.

McKenzie confirmed that Athletics South Africa had been asked to provide a full report on the matter.

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“The welfare of our athletes is non-negotiable. We need to understand what led to these concerns, and our department will continue to monitor the remaining days of competition,” McKenzie said.

“We look forward to welcoming our athletes home after the weekend.”

Aiden Smith raises concerns over athlete accommodation in Ghana

Smith made the comments in an interview shared on social media after his gold-medal performance at the championships, which are being held from 12 to 17 May 2026 in Accra.

The South African athlete said he expected better conditions for a continental athletics event.

“Well, I expected a lot when we got here. I expected a hotel at least,” Smith said.

“But when we got in the rooms, the beds were leather. We got sheets, we got a pillow, but no blanket.”

Smith also claimed athletes faced challenges accessing basic room necessities.

“We had to ask for toilet paper. There’s no warm water. Some rooms, the water doesn’t work,” he said.

The athlete further alleged that competitors had limited food portions despite competing at an elite level.

“We go there, we ask for food, they fight with us,” Smith said.

“We’re not allowed to take more than one chicken bone. You’re only allowed chicken or fish.”

Gayton McKenzie orders probe after SA athlete Aiden Smith's complaints in Ghana went viral. Image: Cameron Spencer

Source: Getty Images

Government responds after complaints go viral

The complaints quickly gained traction on social media after clips of Smith’s interview were widely shared on X and other platforms on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Social media users questioned how athletes competing at a major continental championship could allegedly face shortages involving blankets, hot water and food portions.

Following the backlash, Gayton McKenzie confirmed that his department had stepped in to assess the situation facing Team South Africa in Ghana.

According to SA Government News, McKenzie directed his department to arrange alternative hotel accommodation for Team South Africa after becoming aware of the complaints. Officials said the offer was communicated to the team in Ghana.

However, athletes later indicated that their immediate concerns had been addressed and decided to remain at the championships accommodation for the rest of the competition.

The African Athletics Senior Championships have brought together more than 1 500 athletes and officials from 48 countries. Ghana is hosting the continental event for the first time.

Athlete praises Ghana despite criticism

Despite criticising the accommodation arrangements, Smith said he still enjoyed being in Ghana.

“I love Ghana. Ghana is amazing,” he said.

“But the staying conditions wasn’t great.”

The championships continue in Accra until Sunday, 17 May 2026, as attention remains focused on the conditions facing athletes at one of Africa’s biggest sporting events.

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Source: Briefly News