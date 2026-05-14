“Nothing To Be Proud Of”: George Man’s Reaction to Wind Uprooting Tree in TikTok Video Enrages SA
- George Golf Course reported the jarring number of trees lost in the century-old property in recent storms, and a viral clip gave people a clear idea of the storm's impact
- The Western Cape area has been badly affected by thunderstorms, and a TikTok video of a tree during strong winds gave people a look at how the weather affected an area in George
- In addition to fatalities and infrastructure damage, recent videos highlighted that the storms also caused damage to natural features
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A recent TikTok post proved that videos showing houses damaged during Cape Town storms were only the surface of the immense damage. While areas such as Wynberg were badly affected, South Africans got a good idea of how the terrible storm was.
A golf course in George let the public know that their landscape suffered because of the storm. A video posted on 11 March 2026 also captured the moment that the winds in the George area became strong enough to damage trees completely.
A TikTok video by @bonusclassik2.0 showed a tree getting uprooted from its roots in the ground. The giant tree was planted in the pavement, but even that was not enough to stop it. According to George Herald, George Golf Course was similarly affected, and 263 trees were badly damaged. The strong winds that devastated the Western Cape area reached speeds faster than 100 kilometres per hour. The man who posted a video of the moment a tree toppled over from the winds in George landed him in hot water with online users. His reaction took centre stage among viewers. Watch the video of the tree getting uprooted below:
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George man dragged over falling tree
Many people felt that the video of the tree getting uprooted was terrifying. While some people made jokes, others realised just how dangerous the incident was. The gent who recorded the tree falling cackled, which rubbed some viewers the wrong way. Read people's comments below:
Lyndon remarked:
"Glad you got the video of a lifetime, however its nothing to be proud of🙄."
MR Snyderz pointed out:
"I never saw someone so happy for a tree that falls 🤣"
Nkela defended the man's video:
"Yooh you guys niserious kakhulu here in George, we have been dealing with this the whole day, a little humour won't hurt anyone🙄. You got it 😂😂 buti."
Kay ❤Janzo joked:
"This tree 🌳 is falling down like my 23-year marriage 😂😂😂"
🇿🇦 ♥️Nonie added:
"In South Africa 🇿🇦 it might take a year for that tree to be removed."
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Mmapula was stunned:
"Why are trees fainting?"
momo. was moved:
"IDK...but I feel like all the trees falling is kind of symbolic."
babe1845 said:
"The world is ending for real."
Other Briefly News stories about storms below
- Houses were terribly damaged after powerful storms ripped through the Western Cape area.
- A woman in Cape Town showed people that she woke up with half of her house missing.
- Online users were stunned by videos showing the extent of the terrible storms in Vryburg.
- People were floored after watching the video a woman posted showing just how to believe her home was affected by the Plettenberg Bay storm.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za