George Golf Course reported the jarring number of trees lost in the century-old property in recent storms, and a viral clip gave people a clear idea of the storm's impact

The Western Cape area has been badly affected by thunderstorms, and a TikTok video of a tree during strong winds gave people a look at how the weather affected an area in George

In addition to fatalities and infrastructure damage, recent videos highlighted that the storms also caused damage to natural features

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A recent TikTok post proved that videos showing houses damaged during Cape Town storms were only the surface of the immense damage. While areas such as Wynberg were badly affected, South Africans got a good idea of how the terrible storm was.

A man spotted a tree getting uprooted in George. Image: @bonusclassik2.0

Source: TikTok

A golf course in George let the public know that their landscape suffered because of the storm. A video posted on 11 March 2026 also captured the moment that the winds in the George area became strong enough to damage trees completely.

A TikTok video by @bonusclassik2.0 showed a tree getting uprooted from its roots in the ground. The giant tree was planted in the pavement, but even that was not enough to stop it. According to George Herald, George Golf Course was similarly affected, and 263 trees were badly damaged. The strong winds that devastated the Western Cape area reached speeds faster than 100 kilometres per hour. The man who posted a video of the moment a tree toppled over from the winds in George landed him in hot water with online users. His reaction took centre stage among viewers. Watch the video of the tree getting uprooted below:

George man dragged over falling tree

Many people felt that the video of the tree getting uprooted was terrifying. While some people made jokes, others realised just how dangerous the incident was. The gent who recorded the tree falling cackled, which rubbed some viewers the wrong way. Read people's comments below:

George Golf Course lost more than 200 trees after the drastic winds. Image: Luke Walker

Source: Getty Images

Lyndon remarked:

"Glad you got the video of a lifetime, however its nothing to be proud of🙄."

MR Snyderz pointed out:

"I never saw someone so happy for a tree that falls 🤣"

Nkela defended the man's video:

"Yooh you guys niserious kakhulu here in George, we have been dealing with this the whole day, a little humour won't hurt anyone🙄. You got it 😂😂 buti."

Kay ❤Janzo joked:

"This tree 🌳 is falling down like my 23-year marriage 😂😂😂"

🇿🇦 ♥️Nonie added:

"In South Africa 🇿🇦 it might take a year for that tree to be removed."

Mmapula was stunned:

"Why are trees fainting?"

momo. was moved:

"IDK...but I feel like all the trees falling is kind of symbolic."

babe1845 said:

"The world is ending for real."

Other Briefly News stories about storms below

Source: Briefly News