The Western Cape was badly affected by a storm, which led to severe flooding and damage throughout the city, but a young man made the best out of the situation

A TikTok creator and his friends posted a video of their antics after the intense storms in the area

Online users shared their thoughts on the young men who showed their creativity

A group of friends in Stellenbosch amassed a lot of attention online. The group's creative idea of how they could have fun after the area they live in was flooded, and a university student spotted their antics.

A Stellenbosch man raced his friends in stormwater drainage in a TikTok video. Image: @nicholas_faure

Source: TikTok

The video that the young man posted on 13 May 2026 with his friends left many people in stitches because of their ingenuity. Maybe people appreciated the creativity that the young men showed despite challenging circumstances after severe weather in the Western Cape.

In a post on TikTok by @nicholas_faure, a kite surfer, posted an update after he went viral for racing friends in a flooded storm drain. The young man announced that he was starting a bodyboarding grand prix. He shared a POV shot of himself and his friends racing each other in the stormwater drain. The friends had a blast, swimming in the stormwater drainage and performing stunts. Watch the video below:

SA split over men's fun in Stellenbosch floods

Online users thought the video of the young men taking part in their impromptu race was hilarious. Others were worried about the danger of bodyboarding in storm drainage water. Read people's comments on the men's behaviour below:

South Africa reacted to the men having fun in Stellenbosch's storm drainage. Image: Oscar Sánchez

Source: UGC

LESLEY was stunned by the young men's stunts:

"Bro, you are surfing in sewage 😂"

Nicholas Faure, the creator, replied

"I like to think of it as flavoured rainwater."

blue also thought they were outrageous:

"😭💔 Surfing in stormwater drain is crazy."

Dyane Goosen 🇿🇦 related to the adventurous young men:

"Let's be honest, that is exactly what I would have done as a youngster."

Charmaine van Zyl was more concerned:

"It's all fun, but anything can go wrong in a split second ....🫣"

Sonnette Merdjane warned the young men:

"🤣🤣Oh goodness be careful 😂"

Danella also felt they were taking a big risk:

"Not safe though!"

LC90 imagined the aftermath:

"You guys are going to get sick!"

Alison 🙃 🇿🇦 exclaimed:

"The people in the flats over there must be having such a laugh! 😂"

zee admired them:

"Wow, living life to the fullest 😂🙏"

Gazza was also impressed by the energetic men:

"Better than on a PlayStation."

Lisab wrote:

"Live and let live, so happy to see you enjoying your life.😁"

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Source: Briefly News