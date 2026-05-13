A man posted a TikTok video telling people that he was on a mission to raise awareness about mental health

The South African made waves on social media after showing people his experiences after choosing to go on the streets

The TikTokker's video was meant to raise awareness about men who are living without shelter in South Africa

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In a post on TikTok, a man showed people his determination to bring attention to men's mental health. The young man decided to opt for extreme measures to address a societal problem.

A man slept on the streets of Pretoria to raise awareness for men's mental health. Image: @litteratus00

Source: UGC

The video that the young man shared on 12 May 2026 highlighted the reality of how some people live in Gauteng. The man chose to raise awareness about men living on the streets in winter.

In a TikTok video posted by @litteratus00 announced that he woke up on day nine of sleeping on the streets during winter, to raise awareness about men's mental health. The man was in Sunnyside, Pretoria and explained that he was in a sleeping bag wrapped in plastic bags to keep warm. He also did not bring a skateboard to avoid attracting any thugs. The gent encouraged viewers to donate to his blanket and clothes drive on 23 May at Church Square in Pretoria. Watch his video below:

SA split over man's mission

Some people felt that the man was going too far to raise awareness about mental health. Others appreciated the effort that the young man was making to make a difference. Read the comments below:

South Africans were stunned to see a man sleeping on Pretoria streets by choice. Image: Sipho Ndebele

Source: UGC

Don_Donga applauded:

"💯🔥 Love the initiative and bravery! Trust you're collecting stories from the actual homeless people (guys) as to why they are homeless?"

Dumzen wrote:

"Ekse Brazen, I am staying here at Sunnyside, can I accommodate you if awuna ndawo for few days until uba grand."

sniped_productions added:

"Just vy pozi bro, what does men’s mental health have to do with the streets ?? And how are you raising awareness through this ?"

satata said:

"My brada just go home, become rich, and buy us all polos with matric golf without matric we will all heal😭"

LisaOmuhle🇿🇦 was concerned:

"Ok wait…..Konje this was brainstormed and this was the best option la winter 😳Man be safe."

Coecoe Pops wrote:

"There has to be a way to spread this. Men’s mental health is not talked about enough. I had a father and have three brothers."

Caleb ✨ commented:

"Fully support you, brother🖤, mize the negative comments, chin up and make sure you're safe."

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Source: Briefly News