Three brave cyclists from Limpopo completed a 1,700km journey to Cape Town on Monday, earning praise from the mayor and thousands of supporters across South Africa

The trio, known as Gauta BMX, cycled to raise awareness about Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and collect funds for their bike club, inspiring many young people along the way

South Africans flooded social media with messages of admiration, with many describing the cyclists' achievement as proof that "nothing is impossible" and a true lesson in determination

Three young cyclists from Limpopo have achieved their goal of cycling to Cape Town. Images @Djkarri

Source: Twitter

Three young men from Limpopo won the nation's hearts after completing an emotional 1,700km cycling journey from Burgersfort to Cape Town on Monday. The cyclists, Karabo Mokowo, Mahlakwane Gauta and Ndo Maxwell, were welcomed as heroes at the City Hall by Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and other supporters.

The mayor shared the welcome video on his TikTok page @geordinhl, showing the emotional welcome ceremony for the three determined cyclists who received cheers, food, and support from locals. Red Bull, who sponsored their event, also organised a huge celebration for the lads who were visibly moved by all the attention after completing their challenging mission.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

An emotional journey

The cycling trio, known as Gauta BMX, took on this gruelling trip not just for adventure but to raise awareness about Gender-Based Violence and collect funds for their bike club. Despite facing injuries and getting very tired along the way, they kept going.

Maxwell was tearful when describing their achievement, explaining that reaching Cape Town was incredibly difficult, but they succeeded thanks to the backing of South Africans.

Ricardo Mackenzie, Western Cape MEC of Cultural Affairs and Sports, rode with the cyclists at the end of their journey and welcomed them, noting that many had been hoping for their safe arrival and that all of South Africa felt proud of their impressive feat.

The cyclists received backing from officials across provinces. Mayor Hill-Lewis expressed warm sentiments, saying they had won over both the nation and Cape Town with their journey.

Dieketseng Mashego from Limpopo's Health Department conveyed Premier Ramathuba's message of pride in the cyclists' hard work, commitment and determination, which had earned her deep respect.

DJ Karri, who joined the cyclists for their final week, revealed that he found them on the verge of quitting, but encouraged them to continue, promising to use his social media influence to secure sponsors, which ultimately helped them complete their journey.

Three cyclists from Limpopo made headlines after accomplishing their goal to cycle from Limpopo to Cape Town. Images: @geordinhl

Source: TikTok

SA celebrates young heroes

South Africans rushed to the comment section to express their admiration for the cyclists' incredible achievement:

@user7670725922184 gushed:

"WOW! Well done, boys 🎉❤️"

@jeff commented with pride:

"The boys made us forget about sweet guluva very fast😊"

@lavidavi joked:

"Let them ride back to Limpopo, please... We are getting bored as of next week."

@callmendondo noted with disappointment:

"It's so disappointing to see that Shoprite has been so quiet when one of their employees is part of this historic moment!"

@katso cheered proudly:

"Burgersfort stand up, alimpopo stand up, SA STAND UP, OUR BOYS ARE HERE🎉"

@leratoMasuku shared some tough love:

"I don't want to hear anyone saying that they don't have transportation money, take a bicycle or create your history and use a wheelbarrow."

@jayloNandi reflected:

"This taught me that anything is possible under the sun. Everyone has that sleeping hero inside that needs a wake-up call🥳🥳🙌🏻✊🏻Life-lesson learned!"

Related stories

One of the Burgersfort cyclists showed off his incredibly ripped physique halfway through their journey, and people couldn't believe the transformation his body went through after cycling over 850km for their cause.

The Gauta BMX team received an amazing R50,000 in donations during their journey, but their mission hit a major snag.

Briefly News also reported on a young woman who posted a cheeky video of herself riding a bicycle and claiming she was following the Limpopo cyclists to Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News