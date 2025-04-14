A humorous young lady shared a video of herself riding a bicycle, jokingly saying she was on her way to Cape Town

The babe first shared a picture of one of the three cyclists from Limpopo and then her video, captioning her clip suggesting she was after the guy

Social media users were in stitches, flooding the comment section with hilarious messages, with many joking that women would do anything for money

A young woman shared a photo of one of the three cyclists from Limpopo and jokingly claimed him as hers. Image: @sillysbeautyhair

The three young men from Limpopo's Burgersfort have been a motivation for many South African citizens who have been following their journey from Limpopo to Cape Town.

One local babe, TikTok user @sillysbeautyhair, shared a clip of herself with one of the cyclists, jokingly claiming him as hers, leaving online users rolling with laughter, saying they were not expecting such posts so early.

The woman claims one of the cyclists

The short clip shared by @sillysbeautyhair begins by showing a picture of Mahlakwane Gauta, also known as Gauta BMX, before transitioning to show her riding her bicycle with one hand while recording herself with the other. In the video, she writes that she is from Pretoria, riding to Cape Town. In the caption, she jokingly claims Gauta BMX is hers, cautioning others that when he returns, he is all hers and sparking giggles online.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the young lady

The clip attracted over 207K views and more than 700 comments from social media users who found the video entertaining. Many shared how they didn't expect such a post and said the lady made their day by being bold and going for what she wanted, adding more humour to the clip.

Some joked that women were attracted to anyone with money, while others anticipated that women would be throwing themselves at the young cyclists, aged 21 and 24, seeing that they were receiving donations and sponsorship deals.

A babe left Mzansi in stitches after sharing she was cycling from Pretoria to Cape Town. Image: @sillysbeautyhair

User @John@Mvuleni added:

"Hayi! If you love a person is not a sin. Sesi don't listen to haters."

User @sbrunky said:

"Once they spot money they are unstoppable 🙌🤣🤣ay this gender 🤣."

User @Stanford Tebogo commented:

"What if he never went to Cape Town? What if he never invited Dj Karri? What if he gave up and never looked back 🤣."

User @Harry Pottie added:

"This thing of you watching half of the video, and running to read the comment needs to stop 😂😂."

User @MJCYBER24 added:

"Aii fear women 😂🤣🤣they don't disappoint always on success."

User @Sk1zzl3 shared:

"'No mahn! The police must do something. Everyone is now going to Cape Town 😭."

