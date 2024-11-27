A man riding around the mountains in the Mother City nearly met his maker after noticing a deadly reptile before getting in contact with it

The guy was stunned and in a panic but very thankful that he saw it when he did in the video shared on Instagram by a government safety initiative

Social media users were happy to see he was unharmed and warned him not to

A cyclist was riding in Houtbay when he had a near-death encounter with a Cape Cobra. Getty Images / Anadolu

A mountain biker was going on about his day on a hot day in Hout Bay, a posh suburb close to Cape Town when he saw a long snake before him.

The rider's on-body camera captured a clip of the incident, which the @ArriveAlive page shared on Instagram. The clip warns cyclers to be careful when riding around the mountains.

The man's near-death encounter

In the clip, the man can be seen holding his bike brakes fast before encountering the snake. Aware of his presence, the snake jumps before him as if wanting to attack.

Watch the clip below:

The man's braking game receives praise

The bike and its brakes received praise from the online community members, who were pleased to see that it stopped fast and that the man was safe. Many added humour in comments responding to the man's use of strong language while about the language.

User @kelvintimm said:

"Yes, you almost saw Jesus

User @gysrace added:

"Had a similar incident two years ago, MSP!! came out so quickly. My Wellington upbringing was forced out of my mouth without even trying 😂😂😂."

User @obakengtsatsi02 commented:

"That language is very appropriate for the situation he found himself in. He was literally staring death in the face. Good eyesight and awareness on his part."

User @thabanglst shared:

"Should have shouted "v0€t$€k". The snake looks South African, it would have understood🤭."

User @nkosinathi_khambule added:

"The bike's braking system 🙌."

User @waynemcfall said:

"Holy hell. Where was this? My biggest fear."

Snake-loving Dingo dies after a green mamba's bite

Briefly News previously reported on the death of Dingo, a snake catcher loved by many for his fondness of wild animals.

The snake-loving man died a month later after a green mamba bit him, leaving all South Africans devastated as he was a favourite of many.

