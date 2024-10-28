“We Will Miss You, Dingo”: Snake Rescuer Dies After a Green Mamba Bite, SA Heartbroken
- An animal-loving man had the misfortune of being attacked by one of his favourite animals, later succumbing to death
- The guy had his social media page full of his family's lives around animals ranging from cheetahs, crocodiles, snakes and many more
- After hearing about his death, social media users shared their condolences, expressing how much the man would be missed
South Africa lost another wildlife advocate who dedicated his life to loving and caring for wild creatures until his last breath.
A snake removal page named Mad Pauly's Reptile Removal announced Dingo's death on its Facebook page, adding his cause of death on the post that gained almost 200 comments from heartbroken people to hear of the rescuer's death.
The death announcement of Dingo
The Mad Pauly's Reptile Removal announced the news on their Facebook page, sharing that the legend died a few weeks ago:
"He (Dingo) was bitten by a Green Mumba four weeks ago where he went into anaphylactic shock and was rushed to hospital but sadly has succumbed to the effects. He will be sorely missed☹️."
See the post below:
Mzansi's devastated to hear of Dingo's passing
After learning of Dinko's passing from a snake bite, social media users did not hesitate to comfort his family, expressing how much he would be missed on Mad Pauly's Reptile Removal's comment feed.
User @Amanda O'Connor commented:
"I still can’t believe it. My heart breaks for Kirst & the kids. I’m going to miss his crazy lines, though. Stay safe out there."
User @Jerome Dwarika added:
"Rest In Peace Sir🌹🙏🕊 Deepest condolences to the family and friends 💕🙌."
User @Amanda Dlamini detailed:
"We lost a friend, father, a friendly boss; we will miss you, Dingo😭😭😭."
User @Nathan Jones said:
"Anyone who has a love for animals and or venomous reptiles will always be dearly missed! Was probably such an unfortunate circumstance due to the experience he had with said animals! RIP, big fella. Reincarnate into a snake and live your best life ❤️❤️."
User @Denise Lennane added:
"What a tragedy. So sorry for all his friends and family."
User @Tammy Green commented:
"He will be greatly missed. My heart goes out to the family in this time of need. I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers."
Snake expert gives tips on how to handle snakes
In another Briefly News article, a snake expert gave social media users tips on avoiding being beaten by a snake.
The tips include keeping a safe distance between you and the snake, using a snake catcher, not trying to kill it and rushing to the hospital once bitten.
