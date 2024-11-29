“Father of the Year”: Smart Gent’s Back-to-School Prep Video Leaves SA Impressed

A man was captured in a clip stocking up stationeries which left many South Africans talking

The footage grabbed the attention of netizens, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted as they rushed to the comments section complimenting the guy, while some shared their thoughts

One smart man went viral on social media, leaving many South Africans impressed with his tactics.

A man impressed South Africans after he was captured stocking stationeries a TikTok. Image: @khosela2

Source: TikTok

Gent stocking up on stationeries in video

Many joke about being broke in January after the festive season. While this may be true for some, others plan to ease the burden of back-to-school expenses.

One South African man did just that by stocking up on school supplies for his kids. A video shared by TikTok user @khosela2 shows him grabbing items from the shelves and placing them into his trolley, and he went on to advise peeps to do the same.

@khosela2's clip caught many's attention, becoming a hit on TikTok, causing a massive online reaction.

Watch the video below:

SA is impressed by man's back-to-school tactics

People reacted to the video by flooding the comments section, complimenting the guy on his amazing tactics and sharing their thoughts.

Neom142 said:

"Smart man."

Isabella051313 shared:

"I'm done with stationary."

Pamela Patricia wrote:

"I'm also buying stationery now; I don't care about their special in January."

User expressed:

"Wenza kahle bafo I used to do that when they were still at school buy October kwa waltons using mh bonus bcos tjoo January stress."

Zandy replied:

"Also done even the touch up nyana kuma uniform done deal."

MJAY commented:

"Father of the year."

Tlhalefo Pinkoane was inspired:

"I'm following you, papa."

SuperT said:

"School fees for the whole year 2025 paid busy with uniform and stationery. Single mom's way."

