“Lekker Specials”: Mzansi Buzzes Over SA Woman’s Jet Cushion Sales Plug In Viral Video
- One lady showed off the cushion sales from Jet at an impressive price, which left South Africans amazed
- In the TikTok video, she unveiled all the different types of throw pillows, and it grabbed many's attention
- Mzansi netizens loved the budget-friendly plug as they flocked to the comments section gushing over them, and some shared their thoughts
Peeps love a good deal, and this hun came through for South Africans when she showed off beautiful cushions from Jet at an impressive price.
Woman plugs SA with R20 cushion sales from Jet
TikTok user @letlhogonolo_madiga caused a massive buzz after she flexed all the various designs and colours of cushions sold at Jet for a great deal.
@letlhogonolo_madiga went on to showcase the throw pillows and revealed they were being sold for R20 each. While taking to her comments section, the lady explained to viewers when the R20 sales will come into effect by saying:
"Wait for Monday.. now they are R29.00 each they will drop the price on Monday."
People were amazed, and the hun's revelation left many with mixed reactions. Within a day of its publication, the clip gathered loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video below:
SA loves the lady's plug
Many people were impressed with the woman's Jet cushion hook-up, and some could not wait to go shopping for their own.
Mama Ocean shared:
"I bought one last year this time. Jet was having Lekker specials."
GamerS expressed:
"I am going."
AusPontsho was interested:
"All Jet stores? I hope tomorrow won't be too late."
LeighRahTow said:
"Selfish people are going to buy the whole store."
Chiree Kamfer commented:
"These will be flat in 2-3 business days. Trust me. They'll look like sim cards."
