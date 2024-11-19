A local babe decided to do her first shopping hall try-on and shared it on the video stream platform TikTok

The hun fitted all the items bought from the Chinese online retail group, and they all looked good on her

The online community members could not stop raving about how good each item looked in her comment section

A TikTok user had Mzansi asking for clothing codes after trying her Shein clothing purchases. Image: @minentlemakoma

Source: TikTok

Chinese online retail chains such as Shein and Temu are fast becoming favourites among many struggling to cope with the high prices in the local market.

A lady got a big order from Shein, which she showed off on her TikTok account under her user handle @minentlemakoma, attracting 52K views and over 150 comments from social media users.

The big clothing show-off

The clip starts with the hun holding her big shipment from Shein, which came in a few packs. It moves to show her trying each of the seven dresses she got, including the shoes and accessories.

The lady's Shein shopping haul becomes a hit

The post was also filled with comments from huns asking for codes for their favourite dress out of the lot. Many complimented the lady on every dress she tried in the comment feed, and some were grateful for the plug.

User @nicefaawhat said:

"You look cute 🥰 codes for black and 1st dress."

User @Reily added:

"The black dress looks so good on you. Could you please share the code for it? Also, the gold heel shoes code, please🥺❤️."

User @Misasa shared:

"🤗 They all look good on you 👌."

User @luvleko added:

"All these dresses are so beautiful🥹❤️."

User @#ChezzaStar said:

"You really did well as a first-timer."

User @Tshegofatso😝 sobbed:

"I'm still hurt. I made an order of R1200, and my custom now is R500! I would rather go back to buying from Legit and Identity! No more Shein🤞."

Woman shows off Shein storage house purchase

In another Briefly News article, a TikTok user shared a video of a storage house she got from Shein, and the clip went viral, reaching 6.2M views.

Many social media users were shocked to learn that the online retail group also sold storage homes and took to the comment section to share how good it looked.

