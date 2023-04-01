When you think of an upscale neighbourhood, you usually imagine it in the middle of Santon in a trendy space

Well, one man in Vanderbijilpark made his dream of owning a restaurant come true using an innovative team and a shipping container

300 000 South Africans are blown away by the transformation and many are ready to support this entrepreneur

Our dreams can be hard to make a reality. Anyone who has ever tried to start something big knows this. One entrepreneur decided he would stop at nothing to make his vision a reality. That was when he got the idea to transform a cheap shipping container into the restaurant he always wanted.

An entrepreneur made his dream come true by transforming a shipping container into a restaurant. Image: @linkthedesign

Anyone who owns an eatery knows how expensive renting a space can be. This man found a solution to that problem by simply renovating a run-down shipping container. Allowing him to have the restaurant of his dreams at a fraction of the cost.

300 0000 South Africans can't believe the transformation

The video shows a simple shipping container which was transformed into a trendy restaurant, the place was unrecognisable.

From a wasteland with an old and dingy container in the centre to a luxurious space, the @linkthinkdesign team managed to turn the area into a landscaper's dream with the interior design to match.

Castle Lager promotes the trend in Tembisa

The new rhetoric in South Africa is that we make our dreams a reality at any cost. The shipping container idea is not an original one as many fight to make impossible dreams possible

The Citizen reported on Rita Zwane, who also started her dream in a humble shipping container. She now owns an upmarket shisanyama in the Mall of Tembisa.

Recently, she partnered with Castle Lager to give her business a financial boast. The company said:

"[We] invested in the spirit of community and friendship."

African man converts 3-metre container into a shop with a fan and tap, creative video trends online

The trend does not stop with these two. Briefly News reported on a TikTok video of a beautiful shop that was built using a container. The shipping container has caught the attention of South Africa because it is so beautiful.

This was not any ordinary transformation. Comfort was factored in during the building process and a wall fan was installed to keep people comfortable.

People are seriously impressed by the level of innovation that some people have.

