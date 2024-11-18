“This Is a Whole House”: Woman Shows Off Shein Storage Shed, Video Goes Viral With 6.2M Views
- A lady had the online community members seeking more information after posting a massive storage that she got online
- The hun bought it from the Chinese large online retail group which is famous for selling clothes and home items
- Social media users took a liking to the woman's purchase, filling her comment section with compliments
The Chinese online retail group Shein's is so random that it would not be a surprise to see them selling cars and planes in the future.
A hun bought a storage house that looked big enough to be someone's home and shared it on her TikTok account under her user handle @angelica_torresramos, receiving millions of views.
The big storage show-off
In the video, user @angelica_torresramos details that the Shein package arrived in three boxes, with no pieces missing and a few slightly damaged ones from shipping. She ensembles the storage, starting from the base, sides and the roof and then shows the end product.
Watch the video below:
Shein storage house receives thumbs up
The post received over 320K likes and 900 comments from social media users impressed by the Shein purchase. Some were shocked to learn that the giant retailer also sold storage that big, and others asked more questions.
User @Destanyshared:
"My sister has one, and she put cement on the bottom! Stays with the hard wind, rain no leaks."
User @Catherine joked:
"At this rate, I’ll buy a house off Shein."
User @alejfm added:
"I would live there and rent the house 😂."
User @giwrgos__geo noted:
"This is a whole house, not a storage shed."
User @I❤️açaí✨asked:
"Can you do an update in like a month? I’m moving and won’t have a garage. This would be good for storage. Thank you for informing us!"
User @kas said:
"Honestly, Shein is that girl."
Woman's Shein wardrobe purchase collapses
In another Briefly News article, a woman left online community members in stitched after showing off a wardrobe she bought from Shein that collapsed.
The hun ensembled the closet and placed her clothes in it, but they fell out afterwards. Social media users advised her to buy clothes from Shein.
