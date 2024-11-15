A young lady was in disbelief after seeing her customs fee for an order she made from an online Chinese retail group

The hun shared the information in a video on her TikTok account, unsettling many people

Social media users gave the lady advice on what to do the next time, and others told her to cancel the order

The Chinese online clothing retailer group might be a plug for Mzansi peeps, but customs fees often leave many wondering if buying from the chain stores is even worth it.

TikTok user @mrs_clarar experienced high duty fees firsthand after making an order on Shein and paying almost half of her purchase in custom fees. The lady shared a video on the streaming platform, attracting many views and comments.

The hun shows off her order

The clip shared by the TikTok user shows her long list of items she got and the price at the end. She also details that she placed an order on Shein for R4700 and was charged a duty fee of R1900. The hun captioned her post:

"Another girlie left battered and bruised by custom fess 😂."

Watch the video below:

The custom fee amount hits hard

The post attracted 138K views and almost 200 likes from social media users who could not believe the high custom fee. Some advised the lady to split her orders the next time she bought, and others chose to leave their items on their carts.

User @leizetaylor said:

"I will never go for Shein directly. I used to work with Shipforless."

User @Thuli M🦋advised:

"Cancel your order, they’ll refund you, and order separately. Make it 3 packages."

User @morongwa047 detailed:

"I paid R481 duty fee last week, while my order cost 1200. Shein, I will never order again."

User @Nadia Germanus shared:

"I ordered for R1600 and ended up paying R800 in for duty. It doesn’t matter anymore on the amount or quantity; the duty depends on the items now 🥺🥺🥺."

User @marinapheffs advised:

"Next time, please divide your order into three...it will definitely be less."

Use @NosiphoMpozaDingela said:

"Let me leave my cart for January."

Woman explains how customs fees are calculated

In another Briefly News article, a babe explained on TikTok that custom fees are calculated on the documentation and administration fee and the duty percentage the item attracts.

She further dismissed the idea that if an order is made on a particular day, it will be cheaper, saying branded items generally cost more.

