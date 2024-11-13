One young lady was in tears over the amount she had to pay in customs fees after purchasing from Shein

The hun showed off how much she paid and expressed her frustration in a video making rounds online

People were shocked as they headed to the comments to express their thoughts, and some shared their experiences

One young lady received a huge customs bill for her R2k order and took to social media to express her frustration.

Woman's R2k Shein order hit with huge customs bill

The stunner revealed to her viewers under the TikTok handle @nomfundolencia22 that her Shein order was R2,618. However, once it was shipped to South Africa, she was shocked when she was slapped with a massive customs fee.

@nomfundolencia22 went on to showcase the amount she needed to pay for the customs fee, which was R1020.1, which amazed her. While taking to her caption, @nomfundolencia22 said the following:

"Imile did me dirty. I will never heal from this xem."

The video captured many's attention on TikTok, and it sparked a huge conversation on customs fees in South Africa as many shared their experiences in the comments.

SA reacts to the huge customs fee bill

Mzansi netizens responded to the woman's customs fee bill video by rushing to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Kimberly-jade C said:

"It depends on the material. Denim and cotton are taxed. Also, try to keep your total under R1.5k. I have paid a maximum of R250."

@Khuli-Kay shared:

"My order was R2300, and I paid customs R830 yesterday. I can’t breathe."

Tsheno_Mos wrote:

"The government raised taxes, guys; they are trying to encourage us to buy local."

Benny Maria expressed:

"Order on the 29 Nov for R1178 paid customs yesterday for R487 I was depressed the whole afternoon."

Woman expresses frustration over her customs fee

