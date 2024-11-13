Woman Unboxes an iPhone From Shein, South African Peeps React: "Is This Real"
- A video of Shein's iPhone being unboxed went viral on social media, leaving many people shocked
- The clip grabbed the attention of netizens, gathering over 1.4 million views along with thousands of likes and comments
- The online community reacted to the post as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts
Netizens went wild on social media after a video showcasing an iPhone from Shein being unboxed.
Woman shows off iPhone from Shein
One young lady flexed an iPhone she purchased from Shein under the handle @sheinechuiq. The hun was excited to finally get her hands on her iPhone device.
In the clip, she showed how she unboxed the iPhone, and people were shocked and amazed by it. She then switched it on, and the video was well received by my online users. It went on to become a viral hit on TikTok, generating over 1.4 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Take a look at the iPhone from Shein in the clip below:
Netizens react to Shein iPhone
Social media users were amazed as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts, while some inquired about more information.
Kazz said:
"Are they good tho? that’s the question."
Jayden Reed added:
"Wow, just got mine. I can help you order."
Betty Ntebaleng wrote:
"How much was it and customs?"
Junayjuna4 shared:
"My friend bought a phone last year, but to our surprise, the thing looks like a phone touches but doesn't do anything an actual phone does."
Boeitjou_Niksx commented:
"Can you buy iPhones on Shein for real?"
User added:
"Is this real"
