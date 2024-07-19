South African Woman Unveils July Shein Haul & Tax Bill Costs in a Video, Leaving Mzansi Stunned
- A babe showed off her July Shein and the tax prices she paid; the online community loved the hun's items
- The TikTok clip gained massive attraction on social media, gathering loads of views, likes and comments
- People reacted to the lady's footage as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts
One South African woman flexed her Shein haul on the video platform, which left many people in awe of the hun's purchase.
Woman shows off July Shein haul and taxes she paid
This stunner took the initiative and ordered a few items after the first of July. This comes after the South African Revenue Service (SARS) announced taxing on clothing items manufactured internationally and bought from international e-tailers, such as Temu and Shein, in small quantities under R500 and above. An import duty of 45% plus VAT will apply.
@stacemau shared a clip unveiling the items she purchased from the leading online store Shein. The young lady said that she paid two orders one was R1 378 using Buffalo, and her customs amounted to R135.14. @stacemau's next set of orders was R868 using iMile, and customs was R116.92.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The woman's clip impressed many, generating loads of views, likes and comments on TikTok.
Take a look at the lady's Shein haul below:
People react to the woman's video
Many took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the hun's Shein haul clip, and some shared their tax bill experiences.
Miss Chocolate said:
"I paid 600 for 1900 order 3rd July but guess what I have a new cart of 8000."
Reatlaretse Menoe expressed:
"The coat + shorts is killing me."
Pinky M shared:
"Customs aren't really bad BUT over 1.5 kuya nyiwa."
Keamogetswe Mabuza wrote:
"I ordered on the 7th July, my customs came to R472 while my order was +/-R1900."
To which the woman responded by saying:
"I always keep my orders under R1500 and customs are always between R100-150 (before the change in tax). so I wanted to see if anything’s changed yet, and it’s not the case for these orders."
South African woman wows Mzansi with impressive Shein haul in a video
Briefly News previously reported that a young woman flexed her Shein haul in a video making rounds of social media, leaving peeps amazed.
The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @rakiey_rsa, showed peeps how she spoiled herself. The young lady unveiled the items she bought from the leading online store.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za