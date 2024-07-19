A babe showed off her July Shein and the tax prices she paid; the online community loved the hun's items

The TikTok clip gained massive attraction on social media, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

People reacted to the lady's footage as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One South African woman flexed her Shein haul on the video platform, which left many people in awe of the hun's purchase.

A lady unveiled her Shein haul and tax import bill in a TikTok video. Image: @stacemau

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off July Shein haul and taxes she paid

This stunner took the initiative and ordered a few items after the first of July. This comes after the South African Revenue Service (SARS) announced taxing on clothing items manufactured internationally and bought from international e-tailers, such as Temu and Shein, in small quantities under R500 and above. An import duty of 45% plus VAT will apply.

@stacemau shared a clip unveiling the items she purchased from the leading online store Shein. The young lady said that she paid two orders one was R1 378 using Buffalo, and her customs amounted to R135.14. @stacemau's next set of orders was R868 using iMile, and customs was R116.92.

The woman's clip impressed many, generating loads of views, likes and comments on TikTok.

Take a look at the lady's Shein haul below:

People react to the woman's video

Many took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the hun's Shein haul clip, and some shared their tax bill experiences.

Miss Chocolate said:

"I paid 600 for 1900 order 3rd July but guess what I have a new cart of 8000."

Reatlaretse Menoe expressed:

"The coat + shorts is killing me."

Pinky M shared:

"Customs aren't really bad BUT over 1.5 kuya nyiwa."

Keamogetswe Mabuza wrote:

"I ordered on the 7th July, my customs came to R472 while my order was +/-R1900."

To which the woman responded by saying:

"I always keep my orders under R1500 and customs are always between R100-150 (before the change in tax). so I wanted to see if anything’s changed yet, and it’s not the case for these orders."

South African woman wows Mzansi with impressive Shein haul in a video

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman flexed her Shein haul in a video making rounds of social media, leaving peeps amazed.

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @rakiey_rsa, showed peeps how she spoiled herself. The young lady unveiled the items she bought from the leading online store.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News