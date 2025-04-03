After their immediate split that left many fans in awe, the founder of Murumba Pitch Mathye Emmanuel finally speaks out

A video of the star opening up about how Murumba Pitch came about was shared on social media

Some netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the clip of Mathye Emmanuel

Founder of Murumba Pitch Mathye Emmanuel spoke out. Image: @murumba_pitch

After their shocking split in March 2025, the founder of the most loved Amapiano duo Murumba Pitch, Mathye Emmanuel, made headlines on social media after he decided to speak out recently.

Earlier on, a clip of the music producer opening up about how Murumba Pitch came out and how its legacy is only beginning now was shared on social media by an X user @PianoConnectSA.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Emmanuel's video

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the clip of Murumba Pitch's founder speaking out. Here's what they had to say below:

@__darkfantasyy commented:

"He sounds like he was handed the script just minutes before the shoot."

@The_TimeTravela said:

"There is a woman involved."

@MUminathi replied:

"Ey this will be hard to get used to."

mukwevhomulisa mentioned:

"How's the other guy murumba pitch now? Because I know Mathye as Murumba pitch ( Vho Murumba) from back in high-school."

mali.thecoolest responded:

"Just a few days ago, it was that other guy with his pictures; only this week it’s you now!! Stop confusing the fans. We love the both of you, but stop confusing us."

Amapiano duo Murmba Pitch parted ways in March 2025. Image: @murmba_pitch

Murumba Pitch fan left in tears during show

In December 2023, Murumba Pitch had a crowd losing its mind at a recent show. The superstar duo, consisting of Emmanuel Mathye and Innocent "Maeywon" Mongolo, have Mzansi singing its praises and previously had a fan cry hysterically during their performance.

The Gauteng and Mpumalanga duo recently left a fan bawling her eyes out during their performance. Was it Emmanuel's smooth beats? Or was it Maeywon's rugged, smooth voice that had the lady losing her mind? Whatever it was, our girl couldn't handle it and had to let out her emotions.

Emmanuel Mathye and Innocent Mongolo started as solo artists

Innocent Mongolo went by the name Cheez Beezy, while Emmanuel Mathye used the stage name Omit ST when they both began as solo artists, producing and DJing. They came together in 2020 after meeting in Johannesburg to form the Murumba Pitch duo.

The name 'Murumba Pitch' translates to "the sound of the drums". The Amapiano movement was just taking off in 2020, and they went with the flow, adding their unique styles and creativity. The duo attended the Soul Candi Institute of Music.

The Amapiano duo signed a record deal with Sony Music in 2022. The pair uploaded a video of their visit to Sony offices with the caption, "Now we are standing here only because He made us a way" and a praying hands emoji. Before joining the recording company, the duo had worked with artists like DJ Stokie, De Mthuda, Mellow & Sleazy, Daliwonga, and Kammu Dee.

