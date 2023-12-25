Murumba Pitch recently left a fan bawling their eyes out from their latest performance

The duo's electrifying performance, not to mention their amazing music and stage presence, have Mzansi in a chokehold

Netizens praised the superstar duo, while some criticised the crying fan

A fan bawled their eyes out during a performance by Murumba Pitch. Image: murumba_pitch

Murumba Pitch had a crowd losing its mind at a recent show. The superstar duo, consisting of Emmanuel Mathye and Innocent "Maeywon" Mongolo, have Mzansi singing its praises and recently had a fan cry hysterically during their performance.

Murumba Pitch fan left in tears during show

It's not every day that an artist has fans crying at a show. In pain after a Nasty C kick, sure, but not many can say they had fans in tears from seeing them on stage like Michael Jackson. But Murumba Pitch can.

The Limpopo and Mpumalanga duo recently left a fan bawling her eyes out during their performance. Was it Emmanuel's smooth beats? Or was it Maeywon's rugged, smooth voice that had the lady losing her mind? The duo shared a video of their performance.

Whatever it was, our girl couldn't handle it and had to let out her emotions:

"Have no words!!! So overwhelmed with all the love and gratitude."

Mzansi reacts to Murumba Pitch performance

Netizens judged the fan for crying during Murumba Pitch's performance, saying she was being unnecessary:

ziyanda_l_mthembu advised:

"This one should never go to the groove again."

sammoyo_ said:

"I know that lead singer is good-looking and has a nice voice. But these tears are unwarranted."

Meanwhile, some netizens could relate to the crying lady, saying they would have done the same:

mthizr understood:

"I understand you, girl. Ke ntja daai man, he deserves his flowers."

matumbaduduzile said:

"I feel the same, Wena is my song for 2023."

