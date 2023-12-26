Big Zulu's fans kept the party going when they danced in the rain at his concert

The iNkabi Zezwe member had his loyal supporters so excited to see him that they cheered in the mud

Netizens were in stitches at how hysterical Big Zulu's fans were

Big Zulu had his loyal supporters dancing in the rain and mud at his homecoming event. Images: bigzulu_sa

Big Zulu received a king's welcome at his homecoming event. The Mali Eningi hitmaker's fans literally weathered the storm when they danced and cheered in the rain while covered in mud. This wasn't the first time the rapper had fans lose their minds for him; there's something about that Nkabi charm.

Big Zulu fans dance in the mud for him

Big Zulu sure is a big deal in his hometown, Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, and his supporters were ready to welcome him home. At his homecoming event, the rapper was welcomed by rain, but that didn't stop his fans from showing him love.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user ZANewsFlash, fans of the Mali Eningi rapper danced in the mud without a care in the world as they welcomed their superstar home:

"Excited fans of Big Zulu braved the rain to attend his homecoming concert in Bergville in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. Here, they are seen dancing in the mud."

Mzansi judges Big Zulu's supporters

Netizens aren't impressed at how Big Zulu's fans acted and judged the man rolling in the mud:

AndileP_ said:

"No groove will ever have me out in the rainy mud like this."

Ngubenil was disappointed:

"Not a whole pillar of strength, bathong."

MakiMarish was shocked:

"Alcohol should be banned. What is this nonsense?"

nkabindenm said:

"People are sick, struu. Alcohol is not good for society."

Andile_SS wrote:

"I feel for the people who will have to clean those benches."

Shebeshxt curses at concert-goer

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Shebeshxt's response after a fan threw an unknown object at him during his performance.

The Limpopo stopped his show to walk up to the fan and cursed at him, which prompted mixed reactions from netizens.

Shebe had a similar interaction with a fan when he nearly hit them with a Hennessy bottle.

