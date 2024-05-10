The former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni scored himself a new job recently

Tito Mboweni was appointed as the chancellor at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University for the next five years

Many netizens congratulated the former minister, and others said that they'd take a break from seeing his cooking

It is without a doubt that the former Minister of Finance has been trending on social media, and this time around, he got himself a job.

Tito Mboweni appointed as chancellor at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

Social media has been buzzing recently as Tito Mboweni made headlines once again, and this time around, it wasn't about his poor cooking skills.

Recently, news on the streets is that the former Minister of Finance was appointed as a chancellor at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University for the next five years.

Tito's new appointment was shared on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews.

They wrote:

"Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (Former Medunsa) has appointed Tito Mboweni as their Chancellor for the next five years. He went to the barber shop immediately after the university revealed the news to him."

See the post below:

Netizens were happy for Tito Mboweni

Many netizens on social media were happy for the former minister, and others were relieved that they wouldn't be seeing his food anymore. See some of the comments below:

@PostiveImpact89 wrote:

"Yhoo .. these looters keep getting them positions."

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"Well at least they shaved off 5 years from his age with just a haircut, maybe his cooking will even improve."

@Steez0147 responded:

"Phakathi inside...congrats uncle T."

@DDT_PM responded:

"At least now he will have something to keep him busy instead of cooking fish."

@Asa_Sigoxo mentioned:

"Congratulations to the big man."

@__ThapeloM commented:

"At least we won't be seeing him cooking anymore."

