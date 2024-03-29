Music executive Nota Baloyi commented on the news of former President Jacob Zuma's car accident

Jacob Zuma was involved in an accident on his way to campaign for his new party, uMkhonto we Sizwe

Nota Baloyi shared a tweet where he said President Zuma, long live, and netizens joined him

Nota Baloyi has reacted to the accident that occurred on Friday, 29 March, involving former President Jaco Zuma.

Nota Baloyi has shown support to President Jacob Zuma following the car accident: Image: @lavidanota via Instagram/ MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images

Jacob Zuma involved in a car accident

Former ANC President Jacob Zuma was involved in an accident on his way to campaign for his new party, uMkhonto we Sizwe.

The convoy travelled from Nkandla to eShowe when an alleged vehicle rammed into the car that he was in.

Reports also further stated that Jacob Zuma came out unscathed in the accident and was moved to another vehicle.

Nota reacts to Zuma's car accident

Music executive Nota Baloyi shared his thoughts on the news that shook the internet.

Nota Baloyi, in a tweet, said long live to the president.

"Long Live Jacob Zuma… Long Live!"

Mzansi comments on Nota's post

People also shared their thoughts on the accident and expressed relief that Jacob Zuma is safe.

@Anele18243504:

"You and I are in good terms, my brother."

@ThatoEmmanuel4

"Unlike your uncle, who when advised against voting for ANC in 94 when you were a toddler, if you told me not to vote for ANC I will listen."

@Mbojunior999:

"Were you on Newsroom Afrika with Iman?"

@Ndumiso37236174:

"Long live, indeed."

@SandileDeophas:

"MK or nothing. Long live Nxamalala."

@skopasJr:

"Long live Jacob Zuma."

@umzuvukilem:

"Phakama Nxamalala. The People's Party. The People's Movement."

@mbitshi

"Strike, Mkhonto weSizwe, strike."

