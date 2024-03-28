Nota Baloyi called out AKA's friends for not supporting his father during court proceedings

The controversial music executive said Tony Forbes was all alone in court, saying AKA's friends didn't go out to show support

The comments sparked mixed reactions, where some called Supa Mega's friends out while others dragged Nota, who also claimed AKA's friendship

Nota Baloyi pointed out that AKA's close friends weren't in court to support his father. Images: lavidanota, akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi spoke about the lack of support AKA's friends were giving his family. The outspoken music executive called the Supa Mega's friends out for not supporting his dad, Tony Forbes, as he sat in court by himself.

Nota Baloyi drags AKA's close friends

As AKA's murder trial continues, the public has learned many details about the rapper's murder and seen the people in his life, but according to Nota Baloyi, some people were missing.

The controversial media personality said AKA's dad, Tony Forbes, has been alone during court proceedings, and none of the rapper's close friends were present.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, Nota suggested that Supa Mega's "so-called friends" couldn't travel to Durban to support his father during his murder trial:

"Kiernan’s dad, alone in court. Ya’ll so-called friends can’t fly to Durban to show support?"

Mzansi weighs in on Nota's statement

Netizens are disappointed in AKA's friends for their lack of support:

lioneszT said:

"It says a lot about them."

mshekeshek wrote:

"Bunch of keyboard heroes."

BSim0 quoted AKA's Lemons (Lemonade) lyrics:

"'Dark days, friends were few, it's alright.'"

Meanwhile, others called Nota out. Not only did he claim to be friends with AKA, but he also accused his close mates of having a hand in his murder.

Briefly News previously reported that Nota also claimed that AKA's parents were capitalising on his death and using his daughter for public sympathy:

TrueAmon666 asked:

"Why didn’t you fly to Durban since Kiernan was your friend?"

Sunny4realmusa said:

"Practice what you preach."

AfrikanChild50 called Nota out:

"We didn't forget that you were accusing his poor friends of having a hand in his killing."

