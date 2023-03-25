AKA's younger brother Steffan Forbes has had enough of Nota Baloyi's social media rants about the theories behind his brother's death

Nota has been trending on Twitter for alleging that rapper K.O and his brother Siya Mdluli who was AKA's road manager played a part in his assassination

Reacting to the allegations, Steffan Forbes said the controversial media personality doesn't know what he is talking about

Late South African rapper AKA's younger brother Steffan Forbes finally took to his page to address Nota Baloyi directly.

Steffan Forbes finally addresses Nota Baloyi on his allegations about who killed AKA. Image: @steffan.forbes, @akaworldwide and @lavidanota

Baloyi has been causing a buzz on social media with serious allegations against AKA's road manager Siya Mdluli and his big brother, rapper K.O. He has been claiming that the two brothers have a hand in Supa Mega's death despite being ordered to stop spreading fake news.

Steffan Forbes directly reacts to Nota Baloyi's rants

Steffan Forbes has been quiet about his brother's death and not posting or commenting about it, until recently. According to ZAlebs, the younger Forbes took to his Instagram stories to address Nota Baloyi.

He shared a post where the controversial media personality assumed that Steffan was referring to AKA's friends in a recent post about snakes. Taking to his stories, Steffan Forbes poured cold water on all of Nota Baloyi's theories and noted that Nota has no clue about what he was talking about.

Forbes also made it clear that he was addressing the rumours once and for all. He wrote:

"Once and for all. This guy has no idea what he is talking about. Never has. This is the first and last time I will be addressing any of the cap."

AKA's visit to Durban under scrutiny following rapper's bodyguard Anwar “Dogg” Khan's explosive interview

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's murder story has been marred with what-ifs and speculation. Peeps feel the rapper should have never accepted the Durban gig, and others said he should have doubled his security.

The issue of AKA's security on the night of the murder has been raised several times on Twitter, and the late rapper's longtime bodyguard recently confirmed a security breach.

Speaking to Annika Larsen on My Guest Tonight, the Jika hitmaker's longtime security detail Anwar "Dogg" Khan confirmed what was on everyone's mind. Dogg said that the rapper's security was breached when he was taken to Wish Restaurant.

