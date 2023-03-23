Social media users have vowed to keep the hashtag #JusticeforAKA trending until those who killed him are arrested

Some have already started comparing the rapper's murder to the slain Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa

AKA's fans feel the rapper's murder will go unsolved like Senzo Meyiwa's murder case, which has been going on for years

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans are pressuring the police to arrest someone in connection with AKA's murder. It has been a month since the star was fatally shot, and fans think the police should have tangible information by now.

AKA's fans are comparing the rapper's death to Senzo Meyiwa's murder. Image: @akaworldwide and Getty Images

Source: UGC

The hashtag #JusticeforAKA has been charting Twitter trends as fans call for more action from the authorities.

Mzansi compares AKA and Senzo Meyiwa's murder cases

According to ZAlebs, fans feel that AKA's case will be dragged like that of late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa which has been going on for many years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Fans said they are already disappointed with how the investigators are handling the murder case.

@jerome_saint_ wrote:

"Senzo Meyiwa, Dj Sumbody, Dumi Masilela, Tebza Mafikizolo, Kiernan Forbes – some of their families still have no justice after years & our police have failed to solve their cases. There is no excuse for the lack of progress, justice must be served! WHAT ARE THE SAPS DOING???"

@wandabaloyi commented:

"It really baffles me how there is no progress towards the findings of the killers. I mean they pretty much weren’t disguised. What exactly is the delay? I don’t understand. So killing is easy, you just kill and walk away?? I'm not understanding #JusticeForAKA."

AKA's brother Steffan Forbes seemingly posts cryptic message about snake among their friends after Dogg's interview

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's brother Steffan Forbes dropped a cryptic message that raised everyone's eyebrows.

Social media has been awash with theories about who ordered the hit on AKA. Many concluded that Anele Tembe's family allegedly worked with someone from the rapper's circle of friends.

The late rapper's former bodyguard Anwar "Dogg" Khan spoke about how the rapper's security was breached when he accepted the invitation to go to Wish Restaurant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News