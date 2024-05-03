Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro hailed young winger Relebohile Mofokeng after his breakthrough season for the Bucs

Riviero said the 19-year-old can become a complete footballer after scoring four goals for the side placed third on the PSL log

Bucs’ supporters are full of praise for the young winger, who is also on the radar of Bafana boss Hugo Broos

Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng has earned praise from coach José Riveiro. Image: Orlando Pirates Football Club

Source: Facebook

Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro is a fan of young winger Relebohile Mofokeng, who is growing in stature during a breakthrough season at the Sea Robbers.

The Pirates coach was full of praise for the 19-year-old ahead of their Nedbank Cup semi-final against Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, 4 May 2024.

José Riveiro is impressed with Relebohile Mofokeng

Rivieiro talks about Mofokeng in the video below:

Speaking via a Goal.Com video, Riveiro praised the winger, who is admired by Mamelodi Sundowns youngster Siyabonga Mabena.

Riveiro said:

"Little by little, he’s becoming a better football player. More complete, more solid, more reliable, and the talent was always there. That is something we cannot teach."

Fans appreciate Riveiro's words

Bucs supporters took to social media to praise 19-year-old Mofokeng and show appreciation for Riveiro.

Sello Ngakane admires Pirates:

"The only opinion that matters. As for others who keep saying he holds on to the ball too long, they can jump."

Funeka Nkululeko thanked Riveiro:

"Thank you coach for giving him an opportunity in senior team."

Tshepo Ñť is a fan of Mofokeng:

"His style of play is like those players abroad. He plays for goals."

Brian Motsoko backs Mofokeng:

"Starboy."

Jim Phasha Suffocate hopes Mofokeng will continue to shine:

"If Mofokeng can play like this all the time. We will win every game."

