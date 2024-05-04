Big Brother Mzansi c ontestant Zee Mofokeng received a big surprise from her fans, who came together for her sake

Season 4 of Big Brother Mzansi ended with Siphephelo "McJunior" Zondi as the winner, but some fans have gone out of their way to spoil their favourites

Zee Mofokeng is the latest Big Brother Mzansi contestant to receive gifts from fans, and they did the most

Zee Mofokeng from Big Brothers Mzansi Season 4 recently celebrated getting presents from her fans. The reality TV star was spoiled rotten by her supporters.

‘BBMzansi’ S4 Finalist Zee Mofokeng got a R100k and more in donations from fans. Image: @_zintlezee_.

Netizens had varying reactions to a video of Big Brother housemate Zee Mofokeng being showered with gifts. People had divided opinions about the video of Zee Mofokeng getting her gifts.

Zee Mofokeng receives cash and more from fans

In a video posted by entertainment blogger @MDNnews, Zee received R100,000, a MacBook, a camera and designer handbags and more. Watch the video of her reactions below:

SA and Ntsiki Mazwai amazed by gifts for Zee Mofokeng

Many people commented on the video expressing amazement over the gifts to the BBMzansi housemate. Some people thought people fans could pledge money to more worthy causes. Media personality Ntsiki Mazwai commented on the tweet saying she wishes she had fans to give her the same spoils.

@soso_spayi complained:

"And we can't help people who need to graduate."

@nandebotha1 said:

"People have money to waste."

@Lethabo4991 wrote:

"Congratulations Zee."

@lihlelelogmail1 gushed:

"This is beautiful, congratulations Zee."

@PostiveImpact89 wanted a share of the gift:

"Can I also be gifted something people, ndiyacela."

BBMzansi Yolanda fans' R1M crowdfund at a standstill

Briefly News previously reported that Yolanda from Big Brother left the competition, much to her fans' disappointment. Many felt that her eviction wasn't fair and tried to rally others to give her a cash prize.

The fundraising effort was started to show that the supporters have all the power when it comes to Big Brother. Many South Africans were eager to see how far Yolanda's fans would go to raise money for her.

The BackaBuddy website reflects that they have raised R350 out of the R1 million. However, it also shows that the top four donors gave totals of R3 800, presumably not added to the total yet.

