Yolanda from Big Brother left the competition, much to her fans' disappointment. Many felt that her eviction wasn't fair and tried to rally others to give her a cash prize.

'BBMzansi' former housemate Yolanda's fan made crowdfunding efforts for her after eviction.

The fundraising effort was started to show that the supporters have all the power when it comes to Big Brother. Many South Africans were eager to see how far Y,olanda as fans would go to raise money for her.

How much did Yolanda fans raise after Big Brother eviction?

The BackaBuddy website reflects that they have raised R350 out of the R1 million. However, it also shows that the top four donors gave a total of R3,800, presumably not added to the total yet.

South Africans amazed by Yolanda fans

Many people were in disbelief that there were supporters who were ready to give away their money to the Big Brother contestant. Briefly News readers shared their thoughts on the topic.

Riri Khiba said:

"Yolifires, we have got this."

Lubabalo Leon Mcoki commented:

"To be honest, she doesn't deserve it at all that should be her lesson, but people do what they want right. Don't judge her by the way she looks, but the way she is behaving is a no no no."

Collen Mashile wrote:

"It doesn't matter whether you are fan favourite, if you break the rules you must be punished."

Pumla Khumalo lamented:

"If only this energy could be used to vote the right political party this time around and change SA for the better."

Paballo Thatohatsi declared:

"We are funding her big time, I contributed yesterday."

