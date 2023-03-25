Rumours are swirling that Mpho Wa Badimo is going through financial troubles and has moved back home

Mpho won season 3 of Big Brother Mzansi and reports claim she already blew the R2 million prize money

A lot of SA people are in disbelief and while others think she was swindled by her ex-boyfriend Themba Broly

Mpho Wa Badimo is allegedly broke and has moved back home. Image: @mpho_wa_badimo

Source: Instagram

Mpho Wa Badimo has had an unbelievable year and rose to fame after competing in the Big Brother Mzansi season 3 competition and winning. The Mpho's name remained in the headlines as her relationship with fellow Big Brother Mzansi housemate Themba Broly blossomed outside.

Mpho is currently pregnant with Themba's child but the duo recently split because Themba was allegedly still romantically involved with his other baby mama.

As if things couldn't get any worse, there growing talks that Mpho has spent her R 2 million prize money and had no choice but to move home because she is broke reported ZAlebs.

Maphepha Ndaba revealed that Mpho was so desperate for Themba's love that she faked their wedding and would shower him with expensive gifts to buy his love.

See screenshot of Instagram Story that ignited rumours about Mpho's fake marriage

Netizens discuss Mpho and Themba's volatile relationship

People reacted to Mpho's financial woes with mixed reactions and some said she ignored the red flags in her relationship with Themba.

Kala Semenya said:

"Not broke she said her pregnancy has complications so she wants to be close to people who will help her."

Amai Nene mentioned:

"She should appear on I blew it, I can't believe I voted for her mxm."

Lungisile Cyle Mvundla posted:

"Lol, Themba played his game even after Big Brother."

Mbali Mamabolo asked:

"Didn't Mpho know that we don't date in Alex we go there for drinks, groove and vibes?"

Princess Melamane stated:

"Mpho don't worry about talks, God will fight for you. and your ancestors too darling."

Mpho Wabadimo and Thema Broly allegedly split after 'BBMzansi' winner posts cryptic pictures on Instagram

In a related article, Briefly News reported that rumours are swirling online that Themba Broly cheated on Mpho Wabadimo with his baby mama.

The rumour was a surprise to many people as the pair recently got married, and Mpho is months into her pregnancy.

