Mpho aBadimo and Themba Broly have allegedly broken up and have been trending on social media

The Big Brother Mzansi winner posted cryptic pictures on Instagram that suggested she is a single woman

This comes after the TV stars got married traditionally and announced they were expecting a baby together

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mpho wa Badimo and Themba Broly have allegedly broken up after cryptic pictures were online. Image: @mpho_wa badimo

Source: Instagram

Rumours are swirling online that Themba Broly cheated on Mpho Wabadimo with his baby mama. The rumour was a surprise to many people as the pair recently got married, and Mpho is months into her pregnancy.

Mpho Wabadimo posts motivational quote on Instagram

The season 3 Big Brother Mzansi winner went on Instagram and filed rumours that she and Themba are done. She added a motivational message on her Insta Stories about letting go.

"Note to self: Nobody is worth stressing over. Move on. It's ok to leave people behind. Go find yourself. The world is yours. Life goes on."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mpho also posted a picture of clothes in rubbish bags alluding that someone was kicked out.

Mzansi Twitter users talk about the Big Brother Mzansi stars' alleged breakup

Some Twitter users said Themba was just interested in Mpho's R2 million prize money from Big Brother Mzansi and even got her to pay for her own lobola.

@slopokerodreque said:

"Mara naye she's gifted mos, she was supposed to have thrown the bones to see if their future is bright."

@Khumology posted:

"Themba has 2 kids with that girl, what was Mpho expecting? For them to disappear just like that? That won't ever happen."

@Thabang_Rooi_ commented:

"I'm convinced that #MphoWaBadimo paid for her own lobola."

@E_Thokozile tweeted:

"He is cruel if this is true."

@96_siya wrote:

"Gents are getting wiser and wiser out there and I love it."

@dearDiaryyaka posted:

"Truth is Mpho wa Badimo o ješetše team. She gets into a relationship and marriage immediately after winning the R2 Million."

@MmatlouLebogang added:

"Even ladies who have bought men cars and built them houses are laughing at Mpho wa Badimo. We have all been in a state where we foolishly believed that "it won't happen to me."

Video of Mphowabadimo blasting Themba Broly’s baby mama Nqobile has Mzansi scrutinising their relationship

Briefly News reported that Mzansi is convinced that Big Brother Mzansi stars Mphowabadimo and Themba Broly's relationship is going through a rough patch. A video of Mpho calling out Themba's baby mama, Nqobile, trended, and netizens had so much to say.

Mpho blasted Nqobile in a video for using every chance she gets to stress Themba out. The sangoma also told Broly's baby mama to keep her name out if she didn't want to be dealt with.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News