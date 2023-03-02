A video of Big Brother Mzansi winner Mphowabadimo lashing out at her husband Themba Broly's baby mama Nqobile has been trending

South Africans were left side-eyeing the relationship between the stars as they claimed that if Themba loved Mpho, he would make sure Nqobile was not a problem

Netizens also voiced their frustrations with Mpho choosing a man over building her career after winning millions on BBMzansi

Mzansi is convinced that Big Brother Mzansi stars Mphowabadimo and Themba Broly's relationship is going through a rough patch. A video of Mpho calling out Themba's baby mama, Nqobile, trended, and netizens had so much to say.

Mzansi says Mphowabadimo shouldn't have dated Themba after winning 'Big Brother Mzansi' Image: @mpho_wa_badimo, @thembabroly, and @nqobile_khuzwayo

Source: Instagram

In the clip shared by @MDNnewss, Mpho blasted Nqobile for using every chance she gets to stress Themba out. The sangoma also told Broly's baby mama to keep her name out if she didn't want to be dealt with.

According to The Citizen, Mpho once threatened to use her sangoma skills on Nqobile after she poked fun at the way Themba proposed to her.

Mzansi questions why Mphowabadimo chose Themba Broly over a successful career after Big Brother Mzansi

@Maleratom_1 said:

"These types of things really make me sad. You know when life gives you a breakthrough then you make that little silly choice and things go south. Themba and his drama is that silly choice but she’ll learn love n light to her ❤️❤️❤️"

@zintlezipho_m shared:

"This girl befunani kuThemba?"

@Touit3ur posted:

"Relationships born from broken setups are just a ball of unsteady missiles. It's never wise to mingle with people that have kids elsewhere. It's difficult to love someone who has gone through multiple affairs. It's far worse dating people with baby mommas and daddies."

@Mvulazane4 replied:

"This one thinks Themba will be different with her. She thinks she got a different type of Themba kanti uThemba ukayi one "

@nurse_thapelo commented:

"She could have got a very decent guy. She fumbled her prime time xem"

@ladybattafly wrote:

"She's beautiful and this is embarrassing. She walked into this mess by dating a guy who already had 2 kids. She should have chosen better."

@tlotlego_entle added:

"If Themba respected their relationship the way she claims, Nqobile wouldn’t even be an issue. Scaring people because you’re a sangoma isn't cool."

