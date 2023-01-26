Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Themba Broly's reality show, My Inked World , has already received positive feedback

An explosive trailer of the Mzansi Magic show, touching on every aspect of the reality TV star's life, including his baby mama, has been topping Twitter trends

Peeps reacted by saying they can't wait for the premiere as the scenes in the short teaser convinced them that they are in for an interesting ride

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Ziyakhala! Big Brother Mzansi contestant Themba Broly's personal life is not all rosy. It seems like nothing is going his way, as evidenced by the trailer for his new reality show My Inked World.

Themba Broly's new reality show, 'My Inked World,' has Mzansi wishing for the February 3rd premiere date to come quickly. Image: @thembabroly

Source: Instagram

According to The South African, Mzansi Magic dropped a trailer for the gripping TV show on Wednesday, January 25 and the show will air on February 3.

In the clip, it looks like the reality TV star will let his fans in on every aspect of his life, including his baby mama, Nqobile Khuzwayo.

Judging by the scenes in the clip and the words uttered by Nqobile, she was betrayed by Themba, who promised her that he would not date anyone in Biggie's house. Themba is married to Mphowabadimo, a girl he met on #BBMzansi and Zimoja Lezinto reported that they are expecting their first child together.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Now that Mpho is also in the picture with a kid on the way, Themba's first baby seems to be feeling the pressure, as she could be seen in the trailer telling Broly to prioritise her.

Check out the trailer shared by @PhilMphela below:

Themba Broly's fans excited for reality show

Peeps said they have set their TV reminders and are ready to immerse themselves in their fave's personal life.

@LKJulz said:

"Themba’s reality show will get so much attention. It will do what it’s supposed to do. I can see by the trailer ❤️"

@NovacaneP shared:

"Omg, this looks fire haibo just when I thought Themba is living a drama-free life‍♀️"

@lone_molefe posted:

"I'm going to watch this. I Can't Wait."

@AlutaContinua21 replied:

"10 episodes!? Noooooo!! That's not fair! He's got so much going on and he's entertainment personified. We need more than that. It'll feel rushed now. Hopefully, each episode is two hours."

@NzuzoNomapa commented:

"Ow yes. I'm watching this one for sure. Themba who was real in the house, is letting us inside his home now. I can't wait to see your life outside Broly ❤️"

@ThabisoM98 also said:

"Awwww! I hope my fav Themba Broly is coping and doing better now. Yoooh! This trailer mara."

@KhumoMatube also shared:

"This looks so interesting. Let me set a reminder."

@Anathi_Magaba added:

"Definitely watching this. It's quite interesting."

Video of Big Brother Mzansi stars Mpho wa Badimo and Themba Broly spark marriage rumours

In related news, Briefly News reported that It seemed like Big Brother Mzansi's former housemates Mpho wa Badimo and Themba Broly made their relationship official with a traditional wedding.

Mpho, born Michelle Dimpho Mvundla, won Season 3 of Big Brother Mzansi and took home R2 million prize money in early April 2022.

During her stay in Big Brother house, she connected with Themba Broly from the beginning of the season and Mzansi had front-row seats in seeing their budding connection bloom.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News