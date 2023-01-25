Prince Kaybee has revealed that he is modifying one of his luxurious cars and cannot wait to test drive it

The DJ shared a video of himself walking to the lush whip, looking proud despite the fact that it isn't finished yet

Reacting to the clip, peeps said the car looks like it's going to be a beast when the upgrade is done

Prince Kaybee has taken to his Twitter timeline to share that he has been working on modifying one of his cars.

Prince Kaybee has shared that he is upgrading one of his luxurious cars. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

In a clip the DJ posted, he could be seen walking to the nearly finished car, and in the caption, he gushed, saying:

"Been working and waiting for parts for this upgrade for months now, the parts are on the way, putting the engine back in a few weeks then test. Miss you my love❤️ @RGMotorsport"

It's not clear what car model is shown in the video, but according to Answers Africa, the Club Controller hitmaker owns a Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG, VW Golf Vi, BMW X6, and Mercedes-Benz SLS.

Prince Kaybee's fans react to the nearly finished modified car

Peeps took to the comments section to laud Prince Kaybee's taste in cars, with many saying that he will be driving a beast after finishing upgrading the whip.

@2PacIsInGhana said:

"Hai gents! This man lives like Tony Stark, I love it!!! "

@dd_tdk shared:

"How much horsepower does it have and torque? I can see that it has been modified."

@Floyd_Tso35 posted:

"It's a hell of a beast you got bra. Mara etlaba xap authi yaka soon❤️"

@siveeetyhali replied:

"We're going back to 4 wheels yeeeeyh!!!"

@shawanel commented:

"A labour of love this "

@ChejanaC added:

"Beast is coming back."

Cassper Nyovest shows off his Lux McLaren, rapper shares stunning pics, Mzansi in awe: “Full Time Baller”

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest took to his timeline to show off his lux McLaren. The rapper-turned-businessman posted stunning pics of himself posing in front of the posh whip.

The Siyathandana hitmaker took a jab at his naysayers. Many, including controversial media personality Nota Baloyi, claimed Cass was not the owner of the car when he first showed it off on social media. They claimed he couldn't afford the supercar.

Taking to Twitter he posted snaps of his pricey car and threw a bit of shade in his naysayers' direction in the caption.

Source: Briefly News