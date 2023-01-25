Cassper Nyovest is being judged on social media after a clip of him seemingly dancing to his unreleased track surfaced online

In the video, Mufasa is in studio getting down to the Amapiano track while his verse is playing in the background

Peeps alleged that Cassper lacks originality because the track sounds like a 2013 song by Uhuru tirled Y-Tjukutja

A clip of Cassper Nyovest dancing in studio is doing rounds on social media. Peeps took to the timeline to judge the rapper's seemingly unreleased song.

In the video, Cassper Nyovest is jamming to the track while his verse plays in the background. Taking to Twitter, a tweep with the handle @Brianworldwide2 shared the video. He captioned it:

"I can't laugh Alone, W*f is this? Artist of the Decade."

Mzansi claims Cassper Nyovest lacks originality

Social media users shared that he song sounds like a classic hit by Uhuru. The group featured Professor in the song released in 2013 titled Y-Tyukutya. Some said Cassper Nyovest should just drop his mic and focus on his businesses because his music career is over.

@Anele0923 commented:

"So vele vele they take old songs and make them their own. No originality whatsoever."

@Mfanakagogo13 wrote:

"I seriously hope this is not a song."

@21Daddy2 said:

"He’s trying to be relevant."

@ROLIVHU80844283 commented:

"Now how he is copying Y-Tjukutja."

@Ntokozo_DL wrote:

"Does he even have friends or bayamsaba?"

@Milton_bilankul said:

"Man is finished."

@ThingzzLaOnly added:

"But this is not funny, it’s embarrassing."

