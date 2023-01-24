K.O keeps his love life private and the rapper has shared why he doesn't let Mzansi in on who he is dating

The SETE rapper had one of the biggest songs in Mzansi in December but never mentioned his girlfriend's name during the interviews he did on radio and TV

While chopping it up with L-Tido in his podcast, K.O shared that it's not Mzansi's business to know where he lays his head, explaining that people can't ruin what they don't know

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

K.O has opened up about why he keeps his dating life private. The SETE hitmaker is all over Mzansi podcasts, radio and TV stations doing interviews but he has been able to keep his love life private.

K.O shared why he keeps his dating life private. Image: @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

SETE was one of the biggest songs in Mzansi in the festive season and he toured around the country doing shows, but he always rolls solo. He never even posts pics of his woman on his timeline. Wonder why?

TshisaLIVE reports that the rapper shared that his supporters don't need to know where he lays his head. In an interview on L-Tido's podcast, K.O explained that people can't ruin something they don't know.

K.O explains why he doesn't post his bae

K.O further said he doesn't need to post a lot of personal stuff because he "wants to protect his energy". The star said the only thing he's willing to share with the public is his music. He said his ralationship is none of his fans' business.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Focalistic and DBN Gogo reportedly split

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Focalistic and DBN Gogo have reportedly gone their seperate ways. The Amapiano artists apparently broke up ten months ago.

According to rumours, the two stars kept their break up on a down-low. The rumours started circulating when DBN Gogo was a no-show at Foca's birthday celebration. ZAlebs reports that sources close to the artist and the DJ would probably never address the reason for their split publicly.

One source claimed they're private people. Focalistic and DBN Gogo served Mzansi couple goals when they took a romantic getaway to the city of love, Paris a while back.

Source: Briefly News