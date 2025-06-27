South African actress Stephanie Sandows made headlines once again on social media regarding her divorce

An online user posted a video of the former MTV Shuga Down South star and her friend Petronella, sparking dating rumours

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the video of the two stars

Stephanie Sandows and Hungani Ndlovu have hogged headlines after confirming that they are getting a divorce. Recently, the former MTV Shuga Down South actress and her friend Petronella Tshuma had fans talking regarding their trending video.

A TikTok user, lynn_dakile posted a video of the two actresses looking cosy together on different occasions, which led to it igniting dating rumours on social media.

Watch the video below:

Netizens speculated about Stephanie's relationship with Petronella

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their speculations regarding the star's relationship with Tshuma.

Here's what they had to say below:

thatgirlwithabigforehea2 said:

"These people are dating."

Tshepiso C Madie wrote:

" I think she is bisexual, if I am not wrong."

Bongiwe_khabazela responded:

"For a married couple, this Petronella was forever at their house, which is a complete red flag."

Commentist replied:

"One important thing I've learnt is that married people MUST have married friends and shed off their single friends because they are not 'equally yoked' in their friendship. I'm an orphan, don't come for me."

𝑩𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒍𝒚 𝑴 commented:

"That's good advice, though, why rush to marriage when you are still young? 🤷🏾‍♀️I always tell my kids that I don't mind them getting married, but let it be after 30. They must enjoy life before ba ipofa ka lenyalo."

Stephanie Ndlovu opens up about healing amid divorce

While many speculated about her relationship with fellow actress Petronella Tshuma, in the Season 2 finale of the Friendship Frequency Podcast, which aired on Friday, 20 June 2023, Stephanie Ndlovu and her friend Petronella Tshuma tackled a tough topic after receiving a letter from a fan of the podcast.

The fan said she was unsure whether to invite a cousin to her wedding because he had abused her when she was a child. She explained how her Christian faith helped her heal and that it still carries her through the most turbulent times in her life. Stephanie told Petronella, peace means believing God is good even when life isn’t.

“What I do know and what I am absolutely convinced of is that I am never alone and I have never been alone and I have never felt alone because even in the deepest deepest deepest deepest place of either like you know sadness depression or whatever I have always leaned on the fact that God is right there with me and I think that for me healing looks like peace and think that for me healing looks like peace and peace is not the absence of like emotion and sad days and life things.

"Peace is despite the chaos, despite the heartache, despite the struggle, I know you are God and I know that your thoughts towards me are good and I know you are not just any God, but you are a good God and if I believe that you are sovereign, if you're sovereign and if you are good and those two go together then the things that whatever it might be is happening whatever my circumstances are, will still work out for my good. And I stand very firm on that truth and it is the one truth that nobody can take away from me nothing and no one I do not care how upside down the world might get,” she said.

Stephanie Ndlovu shares how she helped Hungani get his big break

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Stephanie Ndlovu once discussed how Hungani Ndlovu got a big break in his career. Fans of Hungani and Stephanie drew many conclusions based on the resurfaced video discussing the couple's early days.

Steph disclosed that she met Hungani when he was " a struggling actor." Steph recounted that she was the casting director on Scandal! at the time when he auditioned, she helped him get the role.

