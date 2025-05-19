Thando Mokoena is growing into a beautiful and independent young woman, sparking curiosity about her sexuality with a recent social media post featuring an LGBT hashtag

Thando’s fans praised her confidence and independence while debating the meaning behind her hashtag use

As an emerging South African social media personality, Thando continues to build her own career despite her parents’ success

Pearl Thusi and Walter Mokoena's daughter Thando Mokoena is growing into a young, beautiful and independent woman. The 17-year-old star left Mzansi with more questions than answers with her latest post.

Fans shared reactions to Pearl Thusi's daughter, Thando Mokoena's post. Image: @thando_mokoena and @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Thando Mokoena sparks debate about her sexuality

We have to admit that Thando Mokoena grew up right in front of our eyes. The young star, who is the daughter of South African actress Pearl Thusi and veteran sportscaster Walter Mokoena, went from stealing hearts with her beautiful English accent to raising questions about her sexuality.

Thando, who recently charted trends with her Matric dance look, accompanied by both her famous parents on several social media posts, shared a video flexing her lovely hair on the timeline. Although the post was about Thando's afro, eagle-eyed fans noticed that she used a questionable hashtag. Look at the post below:

Fans react to Thando's video

Social media users insinuated that Thando Mokoena's use of the LGBT hashtag on her post meant that she is a member of the LGBTQI+ community. Many praised the young woman for her independence.

There is also a possibility that Thando's LGBT hashtag was in support of a friend in the LGBTQI+ community.

@okuhlekonke mandela said:

"Saw the # and smiled😭😭❤️"

@Yaya commented:

"That #?? Thando hear me oooouuuut 😩"

@E🌟 wrote:

"You're so pretty 🥺❤️"

@we.the.shii_😮‍💨🤌🏽🔥 wrote:

"If I had ur hair, I wouldn't know how to act 😭🔥"

@Samkelo Zizi Njokweni added:

"Thando is such an independent girl... love it"

@Nono noted:

"Scared to believe that hashtag because everyone and their momma, nowadays, they are gay."

@Koreen added:

"Let me tool."

@marjani commented:

"For the girls and gays, period."

Pearl Thusi’s daughter Thando Mokoena shared a cryptic post on TikTok. Image: @thando_mokoena

Source: Instagram

What you need to know about Thando Mokoena

Thandolwethu Mokoena is an up-and-coming South African social media personality. Although she has been in the public eye almost all her life because of her parents, Thando is paving her own way in the social media and entertainment industries. According to Their Magazine, Thando has collaborated with several top brands including MTN, Lays and Disney.

Although Thando's parents, Pearl and Walter, separated when she was young, she has a close relationship with them. Fans have praised Walter and Pearl for their co-parenting efforts. Thando recently attended her Matric dance and is ready for the next chapter of her life.

Pearl Thusi pens sweet message for Thando Mokoena

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi dedicated a post to her daughter, Thando Mokoena. Pearl took a moment following her social media break to gush over her firstborn.

Reality TV star Pearl Thusi took some time to gush over her baby girl and tell her how proud she is of her. Although she never specified what Thando did or is celebrating, Pearl posted Instagram images of her when she was a little girl.

Source: Briefly News