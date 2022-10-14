Pearl Thusi's eldest daughter Thandolwethu Mokoena gets warm reception on her recent TikTok Video

The young girl showcased her lively personality, and it's clear she got it from her superstar mom Pearl

Social media people love her unique accent and how she told a story about her outing with her friend

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Thandolwethu Mokoena amazes people with her story time on TikTok. Image @pearlthusi and @thando_mokoena

Source: Instagram

Actress Pearl Thusi's daughter Thandolwethu Mokoena shared a funny story on her TikTok page, and Mzansi users on the platform were shocked by how she sounded. Her mom's fans have only had the pleasure of seeing her pictures on Instagram, but now that Thando is growing, she's on TikTok like many teenagers.

The young lady shared how she went to buy yarn with her friend, thinking she had R99 in her bank account. When she got to the till, the total was more than she had budgeted for, but she took the chance and swiped her card, and the transaction was approved.

South Africans were pleasantly surprised by her bubbly personality, like her over-the-top mom Pearl Thusi, known for her vibrant character. Netizens thought Thandolwethu's accent sounded American-influenced and would like her to do more storytime videos in Zulu.

One thing is for sure, Mzansi is taken by the young girl and her style of telling stories.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Check out the full TikTok Video below:

Read some of the comments below:

@mahle.shamase wrote:

"Okay, the accent."

@bee_dlame posted:

"You're definitely your mother's daughter."

@l111sa.n said:

"I feel like I’m at a sleep over."

@zamo_fuzelihle mentioned:

"I'm definitely here for the accent. You can remind me so much of my daughter, except her changes every second sentence."

@queenprotea1 added:

"It's always food we think about, it makes us broke."

@florencephylicia shared:

"Trevor Noah vibes. I've been rich."

@user7.11 asked:

"Did she grow up in America?"

@ghabadiya01 commented:

"Wow, you are beautiful little Pearl."

Pearl Thusi as a doting mom: 4 Times she displayed an overprotective but loving side for her endearing 2 kids

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi is a dedicated actress who travels in and out of South Africa to hone her craft and land new roles in international films. However, the dream of motherhood is at the heart of all her fantasies.

The actress has two daughters, Thandolwethu and Okuhle, about whom she frequently brags on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News