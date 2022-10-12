A lady showed off her luxurious gifts online, which prompted her crush to admit he had no chance with her

Showing your special someone the love and appreciation you feel can be very pressurizing for many

South Africans loved the honest and hilarious sense of self-awareness the gent showed and cracked jokes about the funny tweet

Love is definitely not in the air for one South African gent who saw his crush show off luxurious gifts and admitted that he had no chance with her.

A woman showed off luxurious gifts that prompted her crush to admit he didn't have a chance with her. Images: @OzzaT_ (L), @Nolundi_M (R)/ Twitter

@OzzaT_ is the gent who made the gut-busting statement on the Twitter streets, where tons of South Africans gathered to sympathise and laugh at his honesty.

Romance in the 2020s is filled with a ton of pressure, including lavish gift-giving and expensive dates, so no wonder the poor gent felt the way he did. A massive bouquet of roses and some Louis Vuitton gift bags will do more than just put a minor dent in your bank account.

The last sentence of the tweet really brings home the man's limited finances by admitting that it would have been a bad decision for her, because of poverty.

Mzansi peeps adored the self-aware humour. See the comments below:

@STILESMbulazi said:

"Hahahaha believe in yourself king. Nawe uzopopa kwelinye ilanga "

@Kgaliiey_ commented:

"This is hilarious "

@ronaldanele posted:

@Evidence_Shongw mentioned:

"Lol I’d never share this kind of information "

@BafanaSurprise said:

" 'Look at yourself in a Mirror and rate yourself', you gave yourself the best rating King ."

@Bhut_Mpho shared:

@keyssa_tshepi commented:

"I love you so so much "

@mtshepanaah said:

"Ladies do anything for Instagram content these days bro, you might find out that she doesn't even own none of those things, they rented, angilwi thou."

