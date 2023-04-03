A video on TikTok caused a buzz after a pastor told people the reason why many husbands are getting divorced

Online users were curious to know the pastor's opinion, and many were disappointed by what he had to say

The video of the pastor's thoughts got thousands of likes as he shared a slideshow of a couple with a caption of his marriage advice

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A pastor on TikTok started a conversation about marriage. The religious leader told people that men leave their wives due to poor mental health.

The video got hundreds of comments as people discussed his words. Many people expressed that they disagreed with the pastor's sentiments.

A South African pastor told people what he thinks is why men often get divorced. Image: TikTok/@_phindulosadiki_07/ Getty Images/Martine Séverin

Source: UGC

South African preacher tells people leading cause of divorce

In a TikTok by a pastor, @_phindulosadiki__07, he explains that men divorce their partners for mental reasons. He said men needed an emotional connection and could not get one from their wives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The preacher says his friend decided to leave his wife, not because of a midlife crisis or infidelity. @_phindulosadiki__07 wrote that men face pressures to provide, leading to loneliness and depression. He advised wives to prioritise their husbands, even if they have kids, to ensure their needs are met.

Watch the video.

South Africans disagree with pastor's opinion on marriage

The people in the comments disagreed with what the preacher had to say. Many said that the man who left his wife was childish. South Africans are never shy about relationship issues, and the pastor's sentiments divided many people.

@godfreyhlonibaleni commented:

"So true. I can attest to that. We feel so lonely most of the time."

@leedyawt commented:

"A man is the head of his home. Let him make haven for himself where he comes and finds love and warmness, other wise they will leave."

@kelvinomolo616 commented:

"This is a very sensitive topic. I feel that most relationships don't build the friendship part of it. This means that one cannot open up to the other."

@keamighty commented:

"He should have started by making sure that kids' needs are shared between them so that they can give each other emotional support."

@nanakhuzway0 commented:

"When a woman is emotionally and spiritually there for you. You and your friends say ukudonsa ngekhala and when she stops caring uyahamba."

@mrs.vanto commented:

"Something that could have been communicated. This man left because he wants to be a child."

Pastor plays amapiano in church, congregation's delight warm SA hearts

Briefly News reported that a video showing church members letting loose when an amapiano beat came on went viral on TikTok. People could not help but notice how different congregants reacted to the pastor's song choice.

Most South Africans love amapiano, and people who watched the video were amused to see proof. Netizens flooded the comments by picking their favourite church members' reactions.

Mzansi loves amapiano and the dancing that goes with it. Some people pointed out the man in a brown t-shirt who was turning up in the front row and the man in the purple coat who came down the aisle dancing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News