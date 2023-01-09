A post on Facebook ruffled a few feathers as it showed a lady bringing her qualification for in-laws during lobola negotiations

The pictures rubbed some people the wrong way because they suggested that education means a higher lobola

Online users argued about whether education would be crucial to consider during lobola negotiations

A poster of a woman looking like she's at lobola negotiations with her degrees spark the debate. People try to decide whether the cultural practice considers someone's education level to settle on an amount.

A picture of one woman with all her qualifications caused the debate about whether high education is important when it comes to lobola. Image:Remsberg Inc / Unsplash/onezonestudio

Source: Getty Images

Peeps were at loggerheads about the value of education when it come to lobola. People who disapproved of the post descended on the comment to voice their opinions.

South Africans debate over lobola

A post by a Facebook page called Lifestyle shared a picture where a woman is sitting with her degrees and the poster said this would be how they approach their in-laws at negotiations.

People were taken aback by the picture arguing that education is not a factor to determine the lobola price. Some people in the comments insisted that other aspects are more important. Legal Wise reported some of the factors considered when determining the lobola are age, how many children she has, employment status and her level of education.

Netizens defended the person who wrote the post saying they were proud to be educated.

Anathi MakaMiso Sigatyana commented:

"Mona mona yhooo you guys are jealous because this is beautiful and it is a motivation to others. Kodwa yhooo nina you are busy ridiculing her success."

Lebo Cool commented:

"When he decides, this will be me, they need to take me seriously mntakabaw, some in-laws can cause depression shame. "

Enhle Queen Khoza commented:

"This is a good example, ungena emshadweni a prepared, educated woman. In my sight I find them attractive and they inspire me."

Amanda Ramavhale commented:

"People are bitter shem, such a beautiful post and people are spitting vile words on it, people need to heal."

Teboho Given Mototo commented:

"These ones banna haba duli, they are forever single."

Tebogo Mafolo commented:

"That's why I always tell women that we buy them and bona ba argue. We will buy you Ka R15k futhi....which is less than the latest iPhone."

ProAli Tsopi Phihlela commented:

"Education is irrelevant when we consider at negotiations!"

Christ Mandla II commented:

"She's already married to her qualifications why get married again? She'll obey her ego not this man."

