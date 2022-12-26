One man showed his father-in-law's reaction to being brought live cattle for his daughter's hand in marriage

In the video, the entire family erupted in dance and celebration after seeing that they would be getting lobola the original way

People were completely touched by the video and congratulated the man on his accomplishment

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

One guy had lobola negotiations and he paid it the traditional way. Lobola is a long-standing practice in African cultures.

A man showed up at his in-laws' with cattle as lobola payment. Image: Design Pics/cecilie_arcurs

Source: Getty Images

The man showed that he decided to settle lobola using cattle as was done originally. His future father-in-law appreciated the effort and made it known.

Proud dad celebrates receiving a daughter's bae paying lobola

A man on Twitter shared a video of his future father-in-law ululating and dancing after being gifted cattle as lobola. The husband to-be shared the video detailing that real cows were a surprise for her in-laws.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Netizens congratulated the man on having successful lobola negotiations. Lobola (dowry) is a practice where a man thanks the family who raised his wife. Peeps also commented on how heartwarming the father's reaction was.

@Tandiles1 commented:

"Congratulations I'm so happy for you."

@LuyaBrownie commented:

"Kudos my G. You did well."

@SimkaLiya commented:

"So proud of you mngani wami. Seeing her dad happy like that."

@skandi_kid commented:

"Wow bro, this joy alone nje, it’ll bring you blessings upon blessings."

@mshengulala commented:

"Congratulations bafo."

@Thuto_Bubbles commented:

"This is beautiful to see."

@wandile0790 commented:

"Okay, this gotta be the best thing that ever happened yesterday. The joy from her dad."

"R500k plus 2 goats": Stunner's thirst trap has Mzansi men calculating lobola

Briefly News previously reported that a Twitter post had netizens falling in love. Men could not get enough of one lady and showered her with compliments.

The lady's picture caused a stir on Twitter. Peeps said they would settle her lobola no matter how high.

@amoh_mayii on Twitter inspired South African men to ask for her hand in marriage. Some online users were eager to make proposals ranging in thousands of rands.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News