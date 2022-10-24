A disappointed man said it was "time to move out" after sharing a snap of the Sunday dish his brother cooked for the fam

The pic brought about a massive discussion and joke-sharing fest online between Mzansi peeps who have had bad food experiences

South Africans shared what their families cook on Sundays and also gave the gent tips to save the dish

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A man hilariously disappointed by his brother's coking took to the socials to share that it was "time to move out" from home.

A gent said it was "time to move out" after sharing a Sunday dish his brother cooked, and peeps laughed hysterically. Images: @msivana_/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@msivana_ was quick to add hilarious commentary to the humorous Twitter post that peeps couldn't stop talking about. He couldn't believe the dish that was placed in front of him by tweeting:

"What on earth is this? "

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The picture might not be that bad at first glance, but when you inspect the ingredients that are being used to make the dish, you can see how odd of a dish it really is. Most of the gravy consists of carrots and an extremely generous portion of mixed vegetables.

South Africans couldn't believe what they were seeing and had a lot of hilarious things to say about the strangely made dish. See the comments below:

@gololo_keletso commented:

"Your bro really said carrot by carrot. Carrot to the power of carrot Carrot is the hill."

@SiphokaziSitsha said:

"Carrot multiply by carrot "

@MalazaLucky posted:

@ZamambanjwaM mentioned:

"You get a carrot you get a carrot we all get carrots."

@StanThe81591451 said:

"At home mom cooks like that. No spice, no gravy, just water and salt. I understand that they're old and sick to eat what we call modernized kind of cooking. But when I bring in some take aways from classy restaurants, they dig in & harder."

@TheRealLeendy shared:

@b_sigidi commented:

"They're good for the eyes "

@winter_aella said:

"Mayonnaise can still save it "

Defeated father late for work asks toddler daughter to show him where she put his car keys, clip melts hearts

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that toddlers are car keys are stress. One father lived the struggle when he was late for work, and his baby girl wouldn’t tell him where she had put them.

For some reason, babies are obsessed with keys of all sorts. Any parent knows that letting your kid play with your keys, especially unsupervised, will lead to a treasure hunt.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News