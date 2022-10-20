A van parked in a garage showed a man who is supposedly "Driver of the year" reverse it out, impressing Mzansi peeps

The act took a considerably long time seeing that the video had to be fast-forwarded, which folks noticed

South Africans were utterly astounded by the skill needed to do such a thing but were not keen on the patience needed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A van parked in a garage showed that a man was "Driver of the year" because of how he reversed it out.

A van parked in a garage was taken out of it by a supposed "Driver of the year", and peeps gave the man well-deserved kudos. Images: @KayTwo_MDL/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The video, posted by @KayTwo_MDL, had peeps undeniably impressed by the skill needed to accomplish such. The Twitter post also sparked comments about the patience needed to do such a thing, with many noting the clip was fast-forwarded.

The driving dexterity needed for this is quite intense because patience plays a big role in it. The man has to constantly steer the wheel back and forth while making small nudges just to be able to reverse the car out properly.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

To top it all off, the gent did all of this in a massive bakkie, making the act even more impressive. Peeps couldn't believe what they saw and had a lot of positive comments, while some wondered why he did it. See the comments below:

@saka_tsitso said:

"I can do it but it needs patience."

@Noma__Khanye commented:

"Too much patience needed. The way he parked as well there was no need for that."

@MaNkums mentioned:

"Yoh! He is good "

@Karabo_Q_Legodi posted:

"The patience that's needed to park a car like this and take it out is unmatched. I, too, thought it was photoshopped."

@bayane_irish shared:

"Haibo this is a real job "

@Andy8702SA said:

"Bakkies and SUVs are stolen at a high rate at the side of Musina, I think the patience the guy is having is the result of that. I rather spend 5 minutes moving out of the garage than losing my car."

@GabbyKandlovu commented:

"I just passed his house, he is still going back and forth ‍♂️"

@Kekeletso_SN mentioned:

"I understand why he park his car like that, his garage doesn't have a door, this way criminal won't steal his car!"

Polygamist Musa Mseleku says people should stay away from having several partners & warns about diseases

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that businessman Musa Mseleku said people should not have several romantic partners for pleasure. He claimed that he entered into a polygamous union because he wanted to expand his lineage.

Mseleku has reportedly fathered 10 children and wants to have an additional 10, solely for the purpose of extending his family and not for physical pleasure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News