Musa Mseleku advices the public to stay away from polygamy if their aim is to be gratified physically

Mseleku shared that the only reason he married many wives it's because he wanted a big family

The Mnakwethu host claims that he and his entire family are responsible healthwise and have regular check-ups

Musa Mseleku shares his advice on having several partners in a relationship. Image: @musamseleku

Businessman Musa Mseleku said people should not have several romantic partners for pleasure. He claimed that he entered into a polygamous union because he wanted to expand his lineage.

Mseleku has reportedly fathered 10 children and wants to have an additional 10, solely for the purpose of extending his family and not for physical pleasure.

"I have been clear about my goals and intentions from the beginning. I am a family man. Sexual health and education are one of the first things you address in a polygamous marriage. The family needs to be assured the person you are bringing is healthy. Sometimes men kill the very same people they say they love in the quest of satisfying themselves.”

According to Zalebs, Mseleku and his four wives regularly get tested for diseases such as HIV to ensure that they are all in good health. This is important for them so to ensure that should any diseases arise then, they'll be able to identify where it comes from.

The TV star currently has a show called Mnakwethu on Mzansi Magic, where he helps other men who wish to enter into a polygamous relationship ask for their partner's permission.

