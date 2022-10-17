Kwaito star Zwai Bala is still struggling to come to terms with the untimely passing of his friend and former bandmate Magesh

The star, who admitted that he felt like he lost a brother when Magesh passed, poured his heart out in a post

Taking to his social media page, Zwai Bala shared a picture of Magesh's grave and admitted that his passing was overwhelming

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Zwai Bala has penned a touching tribute to his late friend, brother and bandmate Tokollo Tshabalala who was popularly known as Magesh.

TKZee member Zwai Bala has penned an emotional message for his friend and brother Magesh. Image: @zeebala.

Source: Instagram

The TKZee member admitted that Magesh's untimely passing was a huge blow, not only to him and their band but to South Africans.

Taking to his Instagram page, Zwai Bala posted a picture of Magesh's grave and penned a lengthy tribute. According to ZAlebs, the legendary Kwaito star admitted that Magesh's passing is overwhelming. He also said that he wishes to see his late friend continue making an impact in the world. He wrote:

"Your passing is overwhelming. To make complete sense of your being as a human would never suffice but the gravitas in you, yes the true You Mshengu, the energy is Magnificent, and it is That which overwhelms me. Therefore I say, 'Do not rest, my brother. Keep living. Continue making that difference with impact. I Love you. And thank you for loving me."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

DJ Maphorisa threatens to beat Podcast & Chill host Mac G after calling him a gangster on YouTube channel

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the beef between DJ Maphorisa and Mac G seems to be getting meatier. Maphorisa went on his Instagram Live yesterday to answer industry-related questions from his fans.

The music producer talked about the music business and how artists no longer distribute their own music independently. He said they opt to sign with major labels because they have bigger resources.

One of his fans asked him about Podcast and Chill host Mac G, who has criticised Maphorisa for being a gatekeeper in the industry and likening him to a mafia boss. The music exec said he'd deal with Mac G when they run into each other because he has an entourage of tough guys around him at all times.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News